Sneakers

The 'Varsity Red' Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Is Releasing Again

Another chance at copping the Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1.

'Varsity Red' Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1
The 'Varsity Red' Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 is releasing again on SNKRS. Via Nike

It appears that Jordan Brand may be bringing together two of its partners for an upcoming Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

According to leaker accounts @HORHEAD_Sales and @Eldenmonitors on X, a Union LA x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 collab will release in 2025. There are no leaked images of the purported shoe at the time of writing, but the early reports suggest it will feature Union's Frankenstein design with a mismatched collar and upper from different Air Jordan 1s. The style is also expected to feature Fragment's signature blue hue on the shoe along with its lightning bolt logo.

Additionally, a new Union x Air Jordan 1 collab is also rumored to hit retailers in 2025 that will feature a combination of the "Shadow" and "Chicago" colorways.

As of now, the rumored Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 has yet to be announced by the collaborators involved. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.

UPDATE (02/04): Union has officially confirmed that its Air Jordan 1 collab with Fragment, specifically the colorway pictured above, will release on Feb. 14 at unionjordanfragment.com. The white and black makeup is releasing in-store this Saturday, Feb. 7, at Kasina in Seoul, Fragment in Tokyo, Headquarter in Mexico City, Starcow in Paris, and Undefeated in New York. Release details for the “Royal” colorway have yet to be announced.

UPDATE (02/17): Nike has confirmed that the “Varsity Red” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High is releasing again on Feb. 27, this time on the SNKRS app. The collab retails for $205.

Related Stories

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High 2025
Sneakers

Where to Buy Union LA's Next Air Jordan 1 Collab

Union's latest Air Jordan 1 collab releases next week.

Victor Deng575 days ago
Sneakers

There's Another Union X Air Jordan 1 by Bephie's Beauty Supply

A new image of the upcoming Union x Air Jordan 1 features a teaser of a previously unseen second pair from the project.

Matt Welty1155 days ago
Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best
Sneakers

Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best

From the Air Jordan 1 High to 'Passport Pack' Dunk Lows, this is a ranking of Union Los Angeles' Nike and Air Jordan collaborations from worst to best.

Riley Jones490 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App