It appears that Jordan Brand may be bringing together two of its partners for an upcoming Air Jordan 1 collaboration. According to leaker accounts @HORHEAD_Sales and @Eldenmonitors on X, a Union LA x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 collab will release in 2025. There are no leaked images of the purported shoe at the time of writing, but the early reports suggest it will feature Union's Frankenstein design with a mismatched collar and upper from different Air Jordan 1s. The style is also expected to feature Fragment's signature blue hue on the shoe along with its lightning bolt logo.

Additionally, a new Union x Air Jordan 1 collab is also rumored to hit retailers in 2025 that will feature a combination of the "Shadow" and "Chicago" colorways. As of now, the rumored Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 has yet to be announced by the collaborators involved. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months. UPDATE (02/04): Union has officially confirmed that its Air Jordan 1 collab with Fragment, specifically the colorway pictured above, will release on Feb. 14 at unionjordanfragment.com. The white and black makeup is releasing in-store this Saturday, Feb. 7, at Kasina in Seoul, Fragment in Tokyo, Headquarter in Mexico City, Starcow in Paris, and Undefeated in New York. Release details for the “Royal” colorway have yet to be announced.

UPDATE (02/17): Nike has confirmed that the “Varsity Red” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High is releasing again on Feb. 27, this time on the SNKRS app. The collab retails for $205.