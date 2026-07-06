'Wings' Air Jordan 13: Everything You Need to Know

Jordan Brand has unveiled its latest release for its ongoing “Wings” Air Jordan series, with the Air Jordan 13 “Wings.” The sneaker will release globally in early August via SNKRS, coinciding with back-to-school season. Jordan Brand says this all-black Air Jordan 13 colorway is also “rooted in the energy of the playground and the belief that growth comes through effort, resilience, and authenticity.” Ahead of its release next month, here’s everything you need to know about the “Wings” Air Jordan 13. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026 The Best Air Jordans to Buy for Under Retail Right Now

What’s the inspiration behind the ‘Wings’ Air Jordan 13 colorway?

The “Wings” Air Jordan 13 features a tearaway denim upper designed to wear off over time. This detail ties back to the style being associated with back-to-school and worn by children on the playground.

What is Jordan Brand’s Wings program?

The Jordan Brand Wings program is an initiative that was created in 2015 to provide the youth access to education, mentorship, and programming across the globe. Currently, the program has provided over 4,060 scholarships, had over 1,450 students complete the brand’s design program, and placed 42 internships.

When is the ‘Wings’ Air Jordan 13 releasing?

The “Wings” Air Jordan 13 will be released on August 6.

Where is the ‘Wings’ Air Jordan 13 going to be available?

The “Wings” Air Jordan 13 will be available via the Nike SNKRS app globally, including in North America, Greater China, EMEA, and APLA.

How much will the ‘Wings’ Air Jordan 13 cost?

Although Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the price, the “Wings” Air Jordan 13 is rumored to retail for $215.

What sizes will the ‘Wings’ Air Jordan 13 release in?

The Air Jordan 13 “Wings” will be dropping in extended sizes, ranging from men’s 3.5/women’s 5 to men’s 18/women’s 19.5.