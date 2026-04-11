Not only does Jordan Brand have several denim-covered Air Jordan 3s on the way thanks to its collaboration with Levi's, but the brand also prepared its own denim Jordan 4 release.
Newly leaked images from @Kicksdong on Instagram show an early look at an unreleased Air Jordan 4 colorway that is expected to hit retailers sometime in 2026. A majority of the upper features a denim material dressed in a faded pink color, paired with a matching suede panel at the toe. The mesh netting, the shoelaces don a sail hue, while the wings and the heel tab have a translucent look. The tooling breaks up the style with a yellowed midsole and a pink outsole.
Despite an early look from the aforementioned leaker account, official release details for this pink denim Air Jordan 4 have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for updates in the coming months.
UPDATE (03/03): Official images of the “Iced Carmine” Air Jordan 4 (IB6716-600) have loaded on the backend of Nike’s website. Release details for this women’s exclusive colorway have not yet been disclosed by Jordan Brand, but stay tuned for new developments.
UPDATE (04/11): The women’s exclusive “Iced Carmine” Air Jordan 4 colorway has been confirmed to drop on April 23. The sneaker will be available on SNKRS and at select retailers for $220.