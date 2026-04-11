Not only does Jordan Brand have several denim-covered Air Jordan 3s on the way thanks to its collaboration with Levi's, but the brand also prepared its own denim Jordan 4 release.

Newly leaked images from @Kicksdong on Instagram show an early look at an unreleased Air Jordan 4 colorway that is expected to hit retailers sometime in 2026. A majority of the upper features a denim material dressed in a faded pink color, paired with a matching suede panel at the toe. The mesh netting, the shoelaces don a sail hue, while the wings and the heel tab have a translucent look. The tooling breaks up the style with a yellowed midsole and a pink outsole.