Jordan Brand has prepared a good balance of new and returning Air Jordan releases for July 2026.

The month kicks off with the return of the coveted “Miro” Air Jordan 7 as well as the original “True Blue” Air Jordan 3. The popular Air Jordan 4 is hitting retail shelves in two new iterations this month, including a women’s-exclusive “Birds of Paradise” colorway. Free The Youth will have the lone collaborative release in July, with its Air Jordan 16 collab.

Grab a closer look and the release details for all of the July 2026 Air Jordan Releases.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)