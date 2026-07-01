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'Miro' Air Jordan 7: All of the July 2026 Air Jordan Release Dates

The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 headlines July's Air Jordan releases.

'Miro' Air Jordan 7, 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3, 'Comic' Air Jordan 4
'Miro' Air Jordan 7, 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3, 'Comic' Air Jordan 4. Via Complex

Jordan Brand has prepared a good balance of new and returning Air Jordan releases for July 2026.

The month kicks off with the return of the coveted “Miro” Air Jordan 7 as well as the original “True Blue” Air Jordan 3. The popular Air Jordan 4 is hitting retail shelves in two new iterations this month, including a women’s-exclusive “Birds of Paradise” colorway. Free The Youth will have the lone collaborative release in July, with its Air Jordan 16 collab.

Grab a closer look and the release details for all of the July 2026 Air Jordan Releases.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)

Air Jordan 7 Retro ‘Miro’

Price: $255
When: Saturday, July 10
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The coveted “Miro” Air Jordan 7 from 2008 is returning to retailers this month. The 2026 version is pretty much a straightforward retro, featuring a black suede and white leather upper covered with multicolored graphics inspired by Joan Miró’s Dona i Ocell sculpture.

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘True Blue’

Price: $230
When: Saturday, July 18
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is also bringing back the original “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 colorway this month. In true OG form, the latest retro has “Nike Air” branding on the heel, much like the 1988 version.

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Air Jordan 4 ‘Birds of Paradise’

Price: $220
When: Thursday, July 23
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: July also includes releases of new colorways, including this women’s exclusive “Birds of Paradise” Jordan 4. As the name suggests, the color scheme references the bird of paradise flower.

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16

Price: $255
When: Saturday, July 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Although still unconfirmed, Free The Youth’s Air Jordan 16 collab is rumored to drop on July 25 in limited quantities. The sneaker dons a metallic silver makeup and has a reversible shroud on the upper.

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Air Jordan 4 ‘Comic’

Price: $230
When: Saturday, July 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Rounding out the month is a new Air Jordan 4 colorway that’s said to be inspired by a throwback comic book-inspired Jordan T-shirt from the ‘90s. The sneaker also has comic-style details on the upper’s netting, the wings, and the heel tab.

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