WWE SummerSlam, aka the Biggest Party of the Summer, is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this August for two nights of action. Each night consists of six matches; Saturday night featured Oba Femi seemingly ending Brock Lesnar’s career, Liv Morgan and CM Punk retaining their world championships, and much more. What’s in store for Sunday? There’s some heat, trust.

Sunday’s main event finds Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins doing battle for the World Heavyweight Championship. Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio will be vying for $100,000 in a Human Monies on a Pole match, and both Penta and Trick Williams are putting their Intercontinental and United States Championships (respectively) on the line. By the end of the night, a new Interim Women’s Champion will also be crowned.

For those who want the results and some quick highlights on SummerSlam Minnesota Sunday night, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything that happened during WWE SummerSlam Minnesota on Sunday night.