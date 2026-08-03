Key Takeaways
- Night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis delivered six matches headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, plus a ladder match to crown a new Interim Women’s Champion and a wild Human Monies on a Pole match.
- Roman Reigns retained over Seth Rollins in an intense, Shield-callback-heavy main event that ended with a fist bump, while Chelsea Green survived a stacked women’s ladder match to become Interim Women’s Champion and Danhausen stayed undefeated by beating Dominik Mysterio to keep the $100,000.
- Kevin Owens returned to win a fatal four-way, Baron Corbin took the United States title off Trick Williams after Lil Yachty got put through a table, and hometown hero Chad Gable beat Penta for the Intercontinental Championship in one of the night’s best pure wrestling matches.
WWE SummerSlam, aka the Biggest Party of the Summer, is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this August for two nights of action. Each night consists of six matches; Saturday night featured Oba Femi seemingly ending Brock Lesnar’s career, Liv Morgan and CM Punk retaining their world championships, and much more. What’s in store for Sunday? There’s some heat, trust.
Sunday’s main event finds Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins doing battle for the World Heavyweight Championship. Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio will be vying for $100,000 in a Human Monies on a Pole match, and both Penta and Trick Williams are putting their Intercontinental and United States Championships (respectively) on the line. By the end of the night, a new Interim Women’s Champion will also be crowned.
For those who want the results and some quick highlights on SummerSlam Minnesota Sunday night, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything that happened during WWE SummerSlam Minnesota on Sunday night.
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Kevin Owens defeats Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn, and Gunther
Before the match started, Nick Aldis—who lost to Gunther during last night’s show—appeared and added Gunther to the bout, making it a triple threat match.
Then, he said that he was adding a fourth competitor, making it a fatal-four way, and added a returning Kevin Owens to the bout. (Owens hasn’t been in a WWE ring since injuring his neck in March 2025, ironically during a bout against Zayn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.)
The match was a dope as you thought it’d be with those two additional factors. Owens, a former one-time Universal Champion, had a date with CM Punk on the horizon!
Baron Corbin defeats Trick Williams (c)
Always good to see Lil Yachty walking alongside Trick Williams.
Throughout the bout, Corbin was antagonizing Yachty, so when Yachty was on the apron beefing with Corbin over the championship belt, it was only a matter of time before Yachty was going to catch it; we weren’t ready for a table spot!
All it took was a belt shot and Corbin secured his second United States Championship win.
Chelsea Green is your new Interim Women’s Champion
After Charlotte Flair’s entrance, many had her pegged to win this bout, but it’s not easy to determine the winner in this kind of ladder match, honestly. Lash Legend in particular, who was added to the match after defeating Giulia on SmackDown, showed out.
Jade Cargill (who paid homage to the legend Prince with her ring attire) had B-Fab and Michin on stand-by, but their combined efforts couldn’t stop Flair, Legend, Stratton, or anyone; it ended up being the fan favorite Chelsea Green who withstood all of the pain to win her first world championship.
Now all she has to do is hold onto it!
Danhausen defeats Dominik Mysterio
Why yes, this is totally a Human Monies on a Pole match for the $100,000 Danhausen stole from the Judgment Day.
This bout was all about the run-ins and chicanery, with the Minihausens and Joe Hendry helping Danhausen battle JD McDonagh.
For all of that talk about Dirty Dom possibly not being cursed anymore, don’t worry; an explosion cause Dom to lose his balance, allowing Danhausen to grab the bag of Human Monies and the win!
And yes, Danhausen really is undefeated in WWE so far!
Chad Gable defeats Penta (c)
Hometown hero Chad Gable arrives to a proper welcome.
Outside of the main event, this may be the best wrestling you got on the show. These two are truly at the top of their game.
It was Gable who came out on top, winning the Intercontinental Championship, his first singles championship in WWE.
A loud “you deserve it!” chant rang out from the crowd after Gable’s win.
Roman Reigns (c) defeats Seth Rollins
You could cut the tension in the air with a knife; this was more than business between Reigns and Rollins. Rollins showed up with a new look, ready to close this chapter with Roman.
Meanwhile, Roman was pure aura.
There were some doep callbacks to Reigns and Rollins’s days as members of The Shield; Rollins wore a white vest to the ring, and they traded Shield Bombs on each other.
It’s actually kind of crazy; no disrespect to anyone else on the card, but Rollins and Reigns went off, mano y mano.
They even took the time to shout out their brother and former Shield member Dean Ambrose (bka Jon Moxley over in AEW).
It was a hard-fought battle, with each competitor trading their signature moves, but it was Roman Reigns who came out on top, seemingly putting an end to this “obsession” the two of them have with each other. They even shared a fistbump at the end of the show.
“And it is…forever done,” Michael Cole said after their fist bump. Is that it for Roman and Rollins? That’s what it feels like.