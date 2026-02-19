Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Levi's on a new Air Jordan collab next year. News of the upcoming sneaker project was first reported by @Sneakermarketro and @Brandon1an on X.

According to the leakers, a new denim-covered Levi's x Air Jordan 3 collab will hit retailers sometime in Spring 2026. There are currently no leaked images of the purported project at the time of writing, but the mockup depiction shared by the accounts suggests that the upper will feature denim in some capacity and paired with black and sail accents throughout. The denim company's signature red tab is also expected to be featured at the midfoot of the upper.