Sneakers

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3s Are Releasing Tomorrow at the Levi's Chicago Store

Here's how to buy the Levi's x Air Jordan 3s.

Levi's x Air Jordan 3
The Levi's x Air Jordan 3s are releasing on SNKRS. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Levi's on a new Air Jordan collab next year. News of the upcoming sneaker project was first reported by @Sneakermarketro and @Brandon1an on X.

According to the leakers, a new denim-covered Levi's x Air Jordan 3 collab will hit retailers sometime in Spring 2026. There are currently no leaked images of the purported project at the time of writing, but the mockup depiction shared by the accounts suggests that the upper will feature denim in some capacity and paired with black and sail accents throughout. The denim company's signature red tab is also expected to be featured at the midfoot of the upper.

Thus far, Levi's and Jordan Brand have collaborated on the Air Jordan 1 Mid as well as multiple iterations of the Air Jordan 4.

Currently, concrete release info for the purported Levi's x Air Jordan 3 has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (02/05): Both the indigo and black iterations of the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3s have been confirmed to drop on SNKRS on Feb. 21 for $230 each. Grab a closer look at both styles below.

UPDATE (02/19): Levi’s has announced that both the “Rigid” and “Black” colorways of its Air Jordan 3 collabs are dropping tomorrow, Feb. 20, at its Chicago flagship store located on 600 N. Michigan Ave on a first-come, first-served basis. Both styles are also dropping on SNKRS this Saturday.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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