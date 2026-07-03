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A Godzilla statue is seen in Tokyo.The 6.6 meters statue of Godzilla is displayed in Midtown Park in Tokyo to promote the coming new Godzillas movie on July 18, 2014.
Pop Culture

Man Sentenced After Spoiler Site Posted ‘Godzilla’ Movie Details

The 39-year-old has been sentenced to over a year in prison.

Holly Riordan85 days ago
Four cans with Godzilla-themed designs, featuring Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, King Ghidorah, and Mothra, on a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Godzilla Is the New Face of Pabst Blue Ribbon Thanks to Collaboration Featuring Artist Attack Peter

Over 60 millions cans and boxes of PBR are set to feature the designs.

Trace William Cowen290 days ago
A person in uniform stands next to a person in a Godzilla costume at an event
Life

People Tearfully Share ACAB Reminders After Godzilla Made Police Chief for a Day in Tokyo

According to local reports, the monster was given the distinction as part of a campaign to promote road safety.

Trace William Cowen848 days ago
Godzilla x The Titans series coming to Apple
Pop Culture

Godzilla Live-Action Series in the Works at AppleTV+

The untitled series will focus on a family's journey to uncover its long buried secrets as well as its connection to the secret Monarch organization.

Joshua Espinoza1638 days ago
CAVITYCOLORS GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS
Pop Culture

CAVITYCOLORS Previews Godzilla (1954) Collection From 'Godzilla' Legacy Series

Horror fans CAVITYCOLORS recently announced their Godzilla Legacy Series, which kicks off this Wednesday (June 30) with a 'Godzilla' (1954)-inspired collection.

Khal1844 days ago
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godzilla vs kong
Pop Culture

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Tops Box Office With Encouraging $48.5 Million Debut

In an encouraging sign for Hollywood, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ earned a five-day total of $48.5 Million, the largest post-pandemic debut at the domestic box office.

Daniel Barna1929 days ago
bob-odenkirk
Pop Culture

Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Claims No. 1 at Box Office, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sees Major Debut Overseas

The Bob Odenkirk-starring film 'Nobody' has seen a solid debut at the box office, bringing in $6.7 million in domestic sales and $5 million overseas.

tara mahadevan1937 days ago
face/off
Pop Culture

'Face/Off' Reboot Is Actually a Sequel Helmed by 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Director Adam Wingard

There's a new 'Face/Off' on the horizon, and while original leads Nic Cage and John Travolta are not expected to return, the film is indeed a sequel.

Trace William Cowen1981 days ago
godzilla
Pop Culture

Mondo and Toho Celebrate 65th Anniversary of Godzilla With New Apparel Collection

The officially licensed collection boasts hoodies, tees, and pins marking the 65th anniversary of the King of Monsters.

Trace William Cowen2440 days ago
Child actress Lexi Rabe at the 'Godzilla: King of Monsters' premiere
Pop Culture

Mother of Child Actress From 'Endgame' Says Her Daughter's Being Bullied

"Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world," Lexi's mother, Jessica, wrote on IG.

Gavin Evans2579 days ago
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godzilla cast
Pop Culture

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Lands Disappointing $49 Million Debut Weekend

The original, 2014's 'Godzilla,' earned $93 million during its opening weekend.

tara mahadevan2602 days ago
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Pop Culture

'Godzilla: King of The Monsters' Is a Mega Throwback to The Future

Michael Dougherty's 'Godzilla: King of The Monsters' is the perfect blend of Toho Company's Godzilla mythos and the design of today.

Olga Encarnacion2604 days ago
zilla
Pop Culture

Here's the Final 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Trailer

The latest MonsterVerse entry is out next month.

Trace William Cowen2642 days ago
This is Michael Doughtery.
Pop Culture

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Michael Dougherty Suggests Crossover Film With Marvel’s 'The Avengers'

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ director Michael Dougherty tossed out the idea of a crossover project in a tweet.

Jose Martinez2672 days ago

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