Everything You Need to Know About 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Before Watching

The majority of the Osage killings took place between 1921 and 1926 , but it’s largely believed that the murders could have extended all the way back to the 1910s. When the FBI got involved there had already been 24 victims, but as the Osage continued to be murdered one by one, the number of victims increased to over 60 . The FBI’s investigation found that the Osage massacres were orchestrated by a larger network including members of the guardian programs, several townspeople, and lawmen. They also found that William King Hale was one of the most notorious figureheads involved in the massacres.

Hale was a well-connected Oklahoman who regularly rubbed shoulders with local politicians. He also dubbed himself as the “King of Osage” for acquiring most of his wealth through insurance fraud and unfair trade with the Osage people. Despite presenting himself as a “friend” to the Osage, Hale was actually ordering the murders of many of its members to amass an even greater wealth.

Hale even went so far as to involve his own nephew, Ernest Burkhart, in his schemes and was found to be responsible for ordering the deaths of Ernest’s in-laws, Mollie’s family, which his nephew was aware of. It was also alleged that Hale and company attempted to kill Mollie by slowly poisoning her, which was ultimately unsuccessful after Mollie received the necessary hospice care. If Hale and Ernest were to have succeeded in killing Mollie, the last remaining member of her family, they would have inherited their entire oil rights—totalling an annual royalty of $500,000 .

After several trials, Hale was eventually convicted for his crimes and sent to prison in 1929 . Although Hale was convicted, there were probably more conspirators involved in the massacre, and there are probably even more Osage victims that were never accounted for. The true scope of the Osage murders is still ambiguous to this day, and the massacre is widely referred to by the Osage people as the “Reign of Terror.”

4. The Osage murders were largely overlooked until David Grann’s novel.