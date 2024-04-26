Salma Hayek Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek is celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.
The Frida actress posted a set of photos from her wedding day in 2009.
“There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate,” she wrote. “For all of you who found it, never take it for granted For all of you who haven’t, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life.”
In the first image, the 57-year-old is seen in full glam and a white corset, while the second black-and-white photo shows her two wedding gowns on a clothing rack. In the third picture, Pinault makes an appearance, showing him holding her hand at the altar.
The pair met in 2006 and welcomed their first and only child together, a daughter named Valentina in 2007. They said their I do’s in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009, and then hosted a huge wedding on April 25, 2009 in Venice, Italy.