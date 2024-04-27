Keke Palmer and SZA to Lead Issa Rae-Produced Buddy Comedy Flick

Keke Palmer and SZA are heading to the big screen together.
A new buddy comedy film starring the two entertainers is reportedly in the works under TriStar Pictures with Issa Rae producing via her HOORAE media company, Deadline reports.
The idea for the project was born after Palmer, 30, and SZA, 34, appeared together on Saturday Night Live in December 2022. Palmer hosted the show and infamously revealed her pregnancy during the opening monologue. Meanwhile, SZA was the musical guest.
Plot details of the film are currently under wraps but Deadline adds that the film emerged from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures, a collaboration between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures to develop diverse screenwriters’ original ideas for studio features.
Lawrence Lamont, director of Rap Sh!t, will helm the project with Syreeta Singleton, the showrunner of Rap Sh!t, penning the screenplay. The production team also includes Palmer’s Big Boss Productions and Macro Film Studios on board for financing and production.
Although the film will mark SZA’s formal acting debut, the Grammy-winning singer made a cameo during Rae’s fictional show-within-a-show “Looking for LaToya” for HBO Insecure’s fourth season.
SZA also earned a 2019 Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar off the Black Panther soundtrack.
On the other hand, Palmer made her big-screen debut when she was only 11 years old, starring as Queen Latifah’s niece in Barbershop 2: Back in Business, and has appeared in countless projects since then. Earlier this year, the multi hyphenated Emmy-winner told Teen Vogue that “the timer has started” for her countdown towards retirement.
Although she might be looking to step away from the limelight, that apparently hasn’t stopped Hollywood from knocking on Palmer’s door.
As reported by Out, rumors emerged on Wednesday that Marvel is currently eying Palmer for a major role in an upcoming project.
There’s no additional information on Palmer’s rumored entry into the MCU, but one thing’s for certain: Keke knows how to keep the checks flowing.