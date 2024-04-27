Keke Palmer and SZA to Lead Issa Rae-Produced Buddy Comedy Flick

Keke Palmer and SZA are heading to the big screen together.

A new buddy comedy film starring the two entertainers is reportedly in the works under TriStar Pictures with Issa Rae producing via her HOORAE media company, Deadline reports.

The idea for the project was born after Palmer, 30, and SZA, 34, appeared together on Saturday Night Live in December 2022. Palmer hosted the show and infamously revealed her pregnancy during the opening monologue. Meanwhile, SZA was the musical guest.

Plot details of the film are currently under wraps but Deadline adds that the film emerged from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures, a collaboration between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures to develop diverse screenwriters’ original ideas for studio features.

Lawrence Lamont, director of Rap Sh!t, will helm the project with Syreeta Singleton, the showrunner of Rap Sh!t, penning the screenplay. The production team also includes Palmer’s Big Boss Productions and Macro Film Studios on board for financing and production.