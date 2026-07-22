Every Christopher Nolan Movie, Ranked—From Worst to Best

For over two decades, Christopher Nolan has done the impossible: write and direct smart, labyrinthine films under big studio banners that both critics and audiences adore. He is, squarely, an outlier. Even when sharp-toothed critics attack, the complaints are almost complimentary. If being too “ambitious” or “grandiose” is your biggest fault, you’re probably doing pretty damn good.

The London-born auteur continues his streak of success with his take on Homer’s epic in The Odyssey, which has so far pulled in over $282 million globally, with a portion of those ticket sales going to premium viewing formats, primarily the 70 mm IMAX format. As this is the first feature film to be shot entirely on 70 mm IMAX, it makes for an optimal viewing experience, although to be honest, it’s Christopher Nolan; these films are amazing no matter what format you see them in. (But, if you can, try to hit the largest screen possible!)

By the law of Zeus, it is time to revisit our ranking of Christopher Nolan’s best films. Let the debate begin!