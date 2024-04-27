The internet is perhaps the best promotional tool ever.

On Friday, X, formerly Twitter, was set ablaze when an illegitimate version of the movie poster for the Zendaya-starring tennis drama film Challengers—which is now out in theaters—made its rounds on the social media platform.

The poster, shared by account @filmstofilms_, went viral, and garnered over 28 million views, 10,000 reposts, and 4,900 likes on X at the time of this writing. "'CHALLENGERS' releases in theaters today!" reads the tweet which has the accompanying poster emcompassing a simple white background and black font.