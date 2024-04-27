The Internet Has Jokes for Fake 'Challengers' Movie Poster Going Viral

The film's fake poster has garnered some very interesting reactions on the internet.

Apr 27, 2024
Three actors on a stage, one woman in a fitted dress and two men in casual attire, standing and sitting, posing for a photo
The internet is perhaps the best promotional tool ever.

On Friday, X, formerly Twitter, was set ablaze when an illegitimate version of the movie poster for the Zendaya-starring tennis drama film Challengers—which is now out in theaters—made its rounds on the social media platform.

The poster, shared by account @filmstofilms_, went viral, and garnered over 28 million views, 10,000 reposts, and 4,900 likes on X at the time of this writing. "'CHALLENGERS' releases in theaters today!" reads the tweet which has the accompanying poster emcompassing a simple white background and black font.

For those online responses that painted the poster as racist, the owner of the page, claiming to be a Black woman, took to X to deny such allegations. "For those implying that I’m a “racist” because of this poster, just take into account that I’m a black woman," reads the tweet. "I don’t take responsibility for what you make out of something I post here. It’s you letting your imagination run wild."

It didn't take long for the universe to start to make sense once again and the movie's official X account set things straight with a message that read, "Happy Challengers Day from our only official posters."

The fan-made poster also garnered a ton of not-so-serious, comedic reactions on X, where people got off all types of jokes and more. Check out some of the most hilarious responses to the viral movie poster below.

