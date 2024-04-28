‘Challengers’ Tops U.S. Box Office Opening With $15 Million, Marking Zendaya's Biggest Live-Action Original Film

Zendaya‘s latest movie, Challengers, made a splash during its opening weekend.

The Amazon MGM Studios’ film opened on Friday and it has since generated $15 million at the box office, making it the largest ever for Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino, Deadline reports. It’s also a major milestone for Zendaya, 27, who achieved her best box office performance in a live-action, original, non-IP movie.

As reported by the publication, Challengers’ success surpassed Guadagnino’s last film, the Timothée Chalamet-led Bones and All, which saw $7.8 million throughout its entire run.

Disregarding any of her Spider-Man or Dune films, Deadline notes that Challengers helped Zendaya outgross 2017’s The Greatest Showman’s $8.8 million Christmas weekend opener.

The romantic tennis drama film, which also stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, opened at the top spot of the box office chart over the weekend. Trailing behind is Unsung Hero with $7.75 million for its opening weekend and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at $7.2 million after its fifth weekend.