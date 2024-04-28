Noah Cyrus Tells Troll to 'Suck on the Fattest C*ck' After They Suggest She's in a Throuple With Her Mother and Stepfather

Noah Cyrus lashed out on an Instagram user who made a distateful comment about her mother, Tish Cyrus, and stepfather, Dominic Purcell.

Although the ties between Noah, Tish, and Purcell are messy due to Noah and Purcell's alleged fling, the youngest Cyrus still defended her family from a troll who alluded to the three being in a throuple, or having threesomes.

"Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" the user wrote, per TMZ.

"Hey real grandma," Noah began, referring to the person's @realgrandma1341 username. "i'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest cock. just for a little bit. great thanks."

The topic is understandably touchy, as the mother and daughter have reportedly been feuding since Tish and Purcell wed in Aug. 2023. Noah's older sister, Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus, has attempted to mend their differences, but “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” a source told Us Weekly.

Noah, 24, allegedly dated Purcell, 54, for eight to nine months in 2022 but were “having issues," although it has not been confirmed. Following their split, Tish and Purcell dated for one year before their wedding, while Noah has since moved on to date her now-fiancé, fashion designer Pinkus. Noah did not attend her mother's wedding.