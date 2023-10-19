Martin Scorsese Has More to Say about DiCaprio's Improv in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

What steps did you or the production team take to ensure that the Osage community felt accurately represented?

Martin Scorsese: As soon as they gave me the book, I said, “Well, if you want me to be involved with anything that has to do with Indigenous people and Native Americans, I had an experience in the ‘70s where I began to become aware of the nature of what their situation was, and still is.” I was too young. I was in my 20s. It’s taken me years, and I’m fascinated by how do you really deal with that culture in a way that is respectful and not hagiographic? That doesn’t fall into [Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s] noble Native sort of thing—none of that.

How truthful can we be and still have authenticity, respect, and dignity, and deal with the truth honestly as best we can? Having said that, when I read [David Grann’s book], it indicated to me that this would probably be the [story] that we could deal with that way. Particularly by getting involved with the culture of the Osage, and actually placing cultural elements, rituals, spiritual moments.

In my first meeting with Chief Standing Bear and his group, it was very different than what I expected. They were naturally cautious. I had to explain to them that we weren’t going to fall into the trap, the cliché of victims or the drunken Indian, but tell this story as straight as possible. What I didn’t really understand the first couple of meetings was that this is an ongoing story out in Oklahoma. In other words, these are things that really weren’t talked about in the generation I was talking to. It was the generation before them that this happened to.

The descendants are still there, and I learned from meeting with them that a lot of the white guys, particularly William Hale, were good friends [with the Osage]. One person pointed out, “Henry Roan was [Hale’s] best friend, and yet he killed him.” People just didn’t believe at the time that [Hale] would be capable of such things. What is it about us as human beings that allows for us to be so compartmentalized in that way?

And Margie Burkhart [a relative of Ernest Burkhart], talked about how “One has to remember that Ernest,” her ancestor, “loved Mollie and Mollie loved Ernest.” Ultimately, the script shifted that way, and that’s when Leo decided to play Ernest instead of Tom White [the BOI agent]. We started reworking the script, and it became gritty. Instead of coming in and finding out whodunnit, in reality it’s who didn’t do it. It’s a story of complicity. It’s a story of sin by omission. That’s what afforded us the opportunity to open the picture up and start from the inside out.