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Damon Dash and Jay-Z posing together, both wearing necklaces. Jay-Z is in a striped shirt, and Damon Dash in a white shirt and cap.
Music

Dame Dash Posts AI Video of Himself Crashing Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Stage

Dash’s Instagram reel imagines a surprise reunion with Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium before a fake SWAT arrest over unpaid child support.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
Fat Joe.
Music

Fat Joe Defamation Lawsuit: Controversial Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn Seeks to Withdraw as Counsel

However, Blackburn and his law firm will remain defendants in the lawsuit and plan to continue representing themselves.

Alex Ocho9 days ago
Bankroll Freddie.
Music

Bankroll Freddie Protests 'Cruel and Unusual Punishment' Prison Conditions

"The entire complex is corrupt. We need help," the rapper shared in a lengthy social media post.

Shawn Setaro19 days ago
Split image of two performers on stage. Left: August Alsina in red pants and hat, tattoos, sunglasses. Right: Young Thug in white shirt, holding a mic.
Music

August Alsina on Young Thug’s Past Comments About Men Who ‘Turn Gay': 'That's Stupid'

The singer called out Thug for remarks he made during a 2025 podcast episode.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Young Thug and Kodak Black
Music

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black to Name His Price to Sign With YSL Records

YSL Records is looking for its next superstar, apparently.

Trey Alston26 days ago
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Tay Keith.
Music

Tay Keith, Grammy-Nominated Co-Producer of "Sicko Mode," Dead at 29

The hit-making producer was reportedly found dead during a welfare check at his Nashville apartment.

Kris Seavers29 days ago
Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape

The New Orleans rapper pleaded guilty to third degree rape in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart posing together in front of a pink curtain and floral backdrop.
Music

Da Brat Says She Was 'In the Closet Forever': 'We Ain't Supposed to Talk About Sh*t'

The rapper married her wife, Judy Dupart, in 2022.

tara mahadevan32 days ago
Fenix Flexin performs during "Today Was a Good Day!" at Stockton Arena.
Music

Fenix Flexin Shuts Down Claims That "Rubberz" Was Made Using AI

Many people are certain that AI played a part in the creation of Fenix Flexin's song "Rubberz," but the rapper is trying to dispel that rumor.

Jose Martinez36 days ago
Rapper Yung Joc performs during The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 at State Farm Arena on April 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Joc Knew His 2017 Hairstyle Would 'Shut the Internet Down'

The rapper and radio host recalled after he pressed his hair, people were "talking crazy" about the look.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
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That Mexican OT
Music

That Mexican OT Addresses N-Word Controversy, Says He Had ‘No Ill Intention’

The rapper discussed the backlash that came after he defended his use of the N-word.

tara mahadevan39 days ago
Jay-Z and Dame Dash
Music

Jay-Z Seemingly Calls Dame Dash a 'Chatty Patty' in Roots Picnic Freestyle

He also brought up someone's teeth falling out.

Trey Alston47 days ago
Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj
Music

Jay-Z Appears to Diss Nicki Minaj in Roots Picnic Freestyle: 'That Lady Back on That Stuff'

He alluded to her "Ken" and Kenneth Petty's status as a sex offender.

Trey Alston47 days ago
Max B in a blue hat and checkered shirt walks on a red carpet. He's wearing jeans with black designs and accessorized with jewelry.
Music

Max B Walks Out of Complex Interview After Learning He Wasn’t Included on Best New York Rappers List

The Harlem rapper abruptly left Complex’s Re-Rank set during an appearance with French Montana after reacting to being left off the publication’s greatest New York MCs list.

Mark Elibert51 days ago
(L-R) Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy.
Music

Yaya Mayweather on NBA YoungBoy Relationship: 'That Ship Has Sailed'

The rapper's ex has made it very clear that she never wants to rekindle her relationship with her child's father.

Will Lavin52 days ago

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