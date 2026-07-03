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Just weeks before Durk's murder-for-hire trial was supposed to start, prosecutors added racketeering to the mix. Here's how it happened, and what it means.Shawn Setaro
From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screenMarc Griffin
From Kid Cudi to Kanye West, these are the 10 rappers that have been putting that shit on for the past 25 years.Mike DeStefano
There are the best teenage rappers of 2025, featuring figures like che, STAR BANDZ, UntilJapan, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo