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Brendan Dunne

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Joined January 2016 | 7494 posts
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Latest Stories

Best New Balance Sneakers of All Time

The 25 Best New Balance Sneakers of All Time

New Balance 990? 993? 574? 1906R? Here's how we ranked the brand's best sneaker models.

Brendan Dunne3 days ago
The Best Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time

The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

'81 Point' Nike Kobe 1? 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6? 'Chaos' Nike Kobe 5? In honor of Mamba Day, here's how we ranked Kobe's best Nike sneakers.

Brendan Dunne24 days ago
Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, LeBron James Signature Logos

The Best Athlete Signature Logos of All Time, Ranked

Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent? Shaq’s Dunkman? Here's how they rank following the unveiling of Victor Wembanyama's new logo.

Brendan Dunne47 days ago
'True Blue' Air Jordan 3, 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, 'White Cement' Air Jordan 3, 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 3

The Best Air Jordan 3s of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3's return, we're ranking are the best Air Jordan 3 colorways to ever release.

Brendan Dunne63 days ago
The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

From Air Jordan 1s to the brand new Phantom 6 for the 2026 World Cup, here are Travis Scott's sneaker collabs ranked from worst to best.

Brendan Dunne78 days ago
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Best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows Ranked

The Best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows, Ranked

Pink? Mocha? Fragment? Here's how we ranked Travis Scott's best Air Jordan 1 Low collabs.

Brendan Dunne105 days ago
'What The' Nike SB Dunk Low

The Best Nike SB Dunks of All Time, Ranked

What's the best SB Dunk of all time? From the 'Dunkle' to the 'Pigeon' to the 'Chunky Dunky,' we rank our favorites.

Brendan Dunne125 days ago
The Top 10 Superhero Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

The Top 10 Superhero Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

From Asics inspired by X-Men to Kobes channeling the Joker, these are our picks for the top 10 comic book shoes of all time.

Brendan Dunne142 days ago
Nike Air Max 95 Neon

The 20 Best Nike Air Max 95s of All Time, Ranked: 2026

Corteiz? Comet? Atmos? Check out our rankings of the best Air Max 95s.

Brendan Dunne146 days ago
Nike Air Max Rankings

The Official Nike Air Max Power Rankings

Air Max 95? Air Max 1? Air Max Plus? In honor of Air Max Day, we’ve ranked the 20 best Nike Air Maxes.

Brendan Dunne175 days ago
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Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Brendan Dunne230 days ago
Best Nike LeBrons

The 23 Best Nike LeBron Sneakers, Ranked

From the 'South Beach' LeBron 8 to Kith x Nike LeBron 15, here are the 23 best Nike LeBron sneakers ever released.

Brendan Dunne261 days ago
Undefeated x Collaborations

The Best Undefeated Sneaker Collaborations

Started in 2002, here are the brand's best collaborations, from Air Jordan IVs to Air Force 1s.

Brendan Dunne265 days ago
LeBron 7 Christmas Lights

The Best NBA Christmas Sneakers Every Year Since 2008

Nothing says Christmas like NBA Christmas games and sneakers. Here are all the best NBA Christmas sneakers since 2008.

Brendan Dunne265 days ago
Palace x Nike Air Max DN8

Palace's Nike Air Max DN8s Release This Month

Here's how to buy Palace's Nike Air Max DN8 collection.

Brendan Dunne286 days ago
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‘Black Cat’ Air Jordan 4

The Best 'Black Cat' Air Jordans

Air Jordan 3? Air Jordan 4? Air Jordan 13? What's the best 'Black Cat' Air Jordan?

Brendan Dunne293 days ago
A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Brendan Dunne295 days ago
Nike Air Max 95 'Black Border'

The 'Black Border' Nike Air Max 95 Retro Releases This Month

Here's how to buy this year's 'Black Border' Nike Air Max 95.

Brendan Dunne306 days ago

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