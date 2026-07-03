Rap

Rap is a vocal style defined by rhythmic speech and rhyme, emerging in the 1970s Bronx as a foundational element of hip-hop culture. It features lyricism delivered over beats, often addressing social issues, personal stories, and expressions of confidence. Pioneers like Grandmaster Flash and Rakim shaped rap’s early sound, while artists such as Kendrick Lamar push its boundaries by blending complex narratives with innovative production. Its cultural positioning comes from rap’s role as a voice for marginalized communities and a platform for storytelling that reflects real-life experiences. Fans return because of the genre’s evolving lyricism and diverse regional styles, from East Coast boom-bap to Southern trap, which continuously reshape hip-hop’s soundscape and influence broader music and culture.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Afroman.
Music

Afroman Jokes He's the 'Hardest Gangster Rapper' After Making Cops Cry on Camera

The Cali rapper said he's launching a Muhammad Ali-style campaign to proclaim himself the "greatest rapper of all time."

Mark Elibert5 days ago
JPEGMAFIA, in a black leather jacket and hoodie, is surrounded by women in sheer black outfits, all with their heads bowed.
Music

JPEGMAFIA Drops Hard-Hitting New Album 'Experimental Rap'

The genre-blending Maryland-based rapper is back with another solo record after several high-profile collaborations.

Joe Price56 days ago
(L-R) Drake, Russ, Steph Curry, Lil Dicky and Usain Bolt.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Gets People Talking as Russ, Steph Curry, Lil Dicky, Usain Bolt and More React

As expected, Drizzy's three-album drop has got a lot of people talking.

Will Lavin62 days ago
Trueno at the Latin Grammys
Music

Trueno Drops His Genre-Hopping Album ‘TURR4ZO’

The Argentinian rapper returns to his roots on the new project, featuring María Becerra, the legendary Rubén Rada, and more.

Antonio Johri76 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) The Game and Drake.
Music

The Game Thinks Rap Is in a 'Sad' Space Without New Music From Drake

Lucky for him and the culture, Drizzy is about to drop 'Iceman.'

Trey Alston82 days ago
Future.
Music

Future Reportedly Hit With Paternity Suit in Florida Over Ex's Nine-Year-Old Son

The rapper's ex, Layla Sanad, is seeking child support after claiming he's the father of her child.

Will Lavin92 days ago
(L-R) Jay Electronica and Diddy.
Music

Jay Electronica Calls for Diddy's Freedom: 'They Tried to Hang My Dawg on Some Bullsh*t'

The rapper took a moment during a recent show to voice his support for the disgraced music mogul.

Will Lavin92 days ago
The Game in a Gucci tracksuit, Drake in a leather jacket, and Kendrick Lamar in a suit with a hood.
Music

The Game Argues Hip-Hop Is 'Down 50 Percent' After Drake, Kendrick Lamar Beef

The rapper argues the culture didn’t appreciate “one of the greatest” amid the feud.

Mark Elibert92 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Chuck D and Gene Simmons.
Music

Chuck D Responds to Gene Simmons' 'Debatable' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Hip-Hop Claim

The Public Enemy has weighed in after the KISS bassist said that hip-hop "doesn't belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Alex Ocho154 days ago
Domani Harris and T.I. at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.
Music

T.I. Reflects on Son Domani’s Growth as a Rapper, Says His Early Music 'Sucked'

The Atlanta legend discussed watching Domani evolve as an artist.

Mark Elibert163 days ago
Symba in a black and white jacket making a peace sign, J. Cole with a microphone wearing a white jersey.
Music

Symba Thinks J. Cole Took a Shot at Him on New Freestyle and Has Plans to Respond

The Cali rapper addressed the lyric on the Rory and Mal podcast, calling it a sign of respect but not letting it slide.

Mark Elibert167 days ago
Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and T.I. in tuxedos, standing together at the Grammys wearing sunglasses.
Music

The 25 Best Rap Posse Cuts in Hip-Hop History

Teamwork makes the dream work. Nothing displays that better than the posse cut. Here are the 25 best.

OrNah195 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App