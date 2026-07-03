Studio

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Big30 stands in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, wearing a gray "Essentials" t-shirt and a chain necklace.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Big30 Asks Judge to Let Him Go to Recording Studio, Attend Production Meetings

The 26-year-old artist was previously ordered to be released on $100,000 bond.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation Responds After Shreveport Donation Criticism

The rapper and entertainment mogul donated $500,000 to local non-profits in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams104 days ago
Jim Jones wearing a patterned bandana, sunglasses, and a maroon jacket over a white shirt stands on a red carpet.
Music

Jim Jones Tours Work-in-Progress Studio After 50 Cent, Cam’ron Mock Him: ‘I Love Free Promo’

The rapper previewed his work-in-progress creative space after Cam’ron joked that Jones' “heat off and rent due,” and 50 Cent piled on.

Alex Ocho190 days ago
Sonny Digital with long dreadlocks and tattoos, wearing sunglasses, an orange cap, and a white shirt, stands in front of a pink backdrop.
Music

Sonny Digital Says His Atlanta Studio Was Robbed of Equipment

The hitmaking producer vented online after thieves allegedly ransacked his studio.

Mark Elibert196 days ago
Chance the Rapper in a blue suit and cap, and Mac Miller in a patterned shirt, both smiling.
Music

Chance the Rapper Credits Mac Miller With Inspiring His Signature Ad-Lib

The revelation about the origins of Chance's signature ad-lib comes not long after the arrival of his latest album, 'Star Line.'

Joe Price319 days ago
Advertisement
Split image. Left: Memphis Bleek wears a striped shirt and cap. Right: Jay-Z with dreadlocks, wears a suit and tie.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says New Music From Jay-Z Could Be On The Way: 'Save Me a Verse'

Hov hasn't released a new music since his solo album "4:44" in 2017 and his "Everything Is Love" collab album with Beyoncé the following year.

Alex Ocho334 days ago
Lil Jon wearing a red sports jersey, sunglasses, and a red cap, with dreadlocks and a gold chain, performing on stage.
Music

Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'

The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.

Alex Ocho352 days ago
Comedian Katt Williams during an interview on Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Talks Buying a Military Base to Turn Into a Movie Studio Like Tyler Perry

The comedian joked that he's not "wearing dresses" like the 'Madea' actor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams484 days ago
Cardi B in a black lace outfit with long hair, smiling at an event. Ozuna wearing sunglasses and a dark jacket, posing for a photo.
Music

Cardi B and Ozuna Reunite in the Studio for Possible Collaboration

The hitmaking duo previously collaborated on "La Modelo" in 2017 and DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" with Selena Gomez the following year.

Alex Ocho505 days ago
Ye in a mask and dark clothing on the left, and North with long hair in a striped shirt sitting near a keyboard on the right.
Music

Ye Says Daughter North West 'Made Me Love Music Again'

Fans are expecting both 'Elementary School Dropout' and 'Bully' to arrive soon.

Trace William Cowen542 days ago
Advertisement
Drake in a recording studio wearing a colorful knit hat and a shiny shirt, posing with music equipment.
Music

Drake Updates Fans From the Studio: 'I Thought This Through'

Drake's most recent solo album, 'For All the Dogs,' arrived back in 2023.

Trace William Cowen555 days ago
Tommy Richman at the Billboard No. 1s Party held at the Keys on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Tommy Richman Breaks Down How "Million Dollar Baby" Came Together

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter made the viral track in a moment of frustration.

Joe Price596 days ago
Style

Kanye’s Wife Bianca Censori Steps Out in Clear Raincoat Reportedly for Playboi Carti Studio Session

The 29-year-old architect appeared to only wear a nude thong and stiletto boots.

tara mahadevan892 days ago
50 Cent attends premiere of Starz's 'Power'
Pop Culture

50 Cent Shows Off 985,000 Square Foot Studio for G-Unit Film Division: 'TV Will Never Be The Same'

After establishing his TV empire at Starz with hit series like ‘Power’ and ‘BMF,’ 50 Cent is expanding with a new 985,000 square foot studio for G-Unit's studio

Brad Callas1174 days ago
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel"
Pop Culture

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Launch New Production Company, Promise 'More Equitable' Avenue for Creators (UPDATE)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have announced the launch of a new “talent-friendly” production company, which they promise will be "more equitable" for creators.

Joe Price1334 days ago
Advertisement
Lil Yachty in a reaction video for his music video for "Poland"
Music

Lil Yachty Explains How a Poland Spring Water Bottle Inspired Viral Track “Poland”

During an appearance in a reaction video to his latest visual, Lil Yachty has revealed the story of how his viral track “Poland” came together.

Joe Price1372 days ago
Sade
Music

Sade Recorded New Music at Brad Pitt's Studio in France

In a recent interview with 'Billboard,' Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard opened up about Sade recording at Miraval Studios in France.

Brad Callas1376 days ago
Bizarre on Eminem's Insane Work Ethic, Had Him In The Booth For Hours Perfecting One Verse
Music

Bizarre Reflects on Eminem’s Perfectionism and Spending ‘Six Hours Doing One Verse Over’ While Collaborating

The Detroit rapper spoke about working with Em during their D12 years, recalling often being "in the booth for five, six hours doing one verse over."

Joshua Espinoza1395 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App