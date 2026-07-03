Elton John on Young Thug and Eminem’s Freestyle Skills: ‘Never Seen Someone Like Thug Come in and Do That’
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The piano-playing music icon compared his experience in the studio with Thugger—who sampled John on 2018’s “High”—to seeing Eminem freestyle years back.Brenton Blanchet
Previously, Mustard took some heat for the No. 1 proposed rule, which saw the producer saying "ugly" people would not be allowed in the creative space.Trace William Cowen
We all know that producers make the beats we love. But where do they get their tools? Welcome to the world of sound design.Shawn Setaro
Whether you’re looking for snippets of new music, exclusive concert footage, or heartwarming daddy duty moments, these are the best rappers to follow on Snapchat.Chris Mench