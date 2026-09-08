Russ Bengtson
Latest Stories
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988
The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.
Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest from 1984-2025 Ranked, (Updated)
From Michael Jordan in ‘88 to Kobe Bryant winning as a rookie, what’s the best NBA dunk contest of all time?
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Foamposite
From who made the Foamposties to why they're so expensive, here are 20 things you didn't know about Nike Foamposite sneakers.
The Best NBA Opening Night Sneakers Every Year Since 2002
From LeBron James to Kobe Bryant, here are the players who wore the best sneakers on the opening night of every NBA regular season since 2002.
How the Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Became a Cultural Icon
The "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4s were the first 4s Micheal Jordan wore on court. Here’s the sneaker's history and how it became a cultural symbol.
23 Things You May Not Know About Air Jordans
From Jordan bringing sports luxury to the NBA to the first $200 sneaker, here are 23 things you didn’t know about the Air Jordan brand.
The NBA Wouldn't Be the NBA Without David Stern
David Stern made the NBA what it is today. The former commissioner passed away on Jan. 1, but his legacy of expansion will live forever.
How the Air Jordan 1 Became the New Chuck Taylor
The Chuck Taylor was the first basketball sneaker and the Air Jordan 1 was a first in many ways, too. This is how MJ's first sneaker has become the new Chuck.
How Nike SB Hype Returned from the Dead
Founded in 2002, Nike SB has had its highs and lows, but it looks like the subdivision of Nike is making a comeback thanks to Travis Scott and collaborations.
6 Times Sneakers Stole the Show at the NBA All-Star Game
Sneakers are not just an important part of the NBA All-Star Game. Sometimes a single shoe can overshadow the entire weekend.
Why LeBron James Should Call Himself the GOAT
LeBron caught flak for declaring himself the GOAT over Michael Jordan and others recently. But here are the reasons why we loved LeBron talking that talk.
Why Allen Iverson Was the Lovable, Relatable Superstar Michael Jordan Could Never Be
Iverson was always approachable. With Jordan, everything felt scripted; every question seemed like it had been answered before.
What Nike's "Just Do It" Ad Means for Colin Kaepernick
Nike's calculated risk on making Colin Kaepernick the face of its Nike ad mean more than you think.
Ray Allen Tells Us It's All Love Between Him and His Old Celtics Teammates
He just wrote a new memoir, "From the Outside," but soon-to-be Hall of Famer Ray Allen still has a lot to talk about, including his departure from the Boston Celtics for the Miami Heat.
There Wouldn't Be Nike Without Air Max
It's Air Max Day, and this is why the innovation, which was created in 1987, is important to Nike and the sneaker world.