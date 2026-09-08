Russ Bengtson Portrait

Russ Bengtson

Joined July 2014 | 1176 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Russ Bengtson87 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Russ Bengtson181 days ago
NBA All Star Sneakers Lead Image

The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988

The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.

Russ Bengtson214 days ago
Blake Griffin. of the Los Angeles Clippers throws down a dunk during the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest from 1984-2025 Ranked, (Updated)

From Michael Jordan in ‘88 to Kobe Bryant winning as a rookie, what’s the best NBA dunk contest of all time?

Russ Bengtson217 days ago
Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Russ Bengtson230 days ago
Advertisement
Nike Air Foamposite One OG

20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Foamposite

From who made the Foamposties to why they're so expensive, here are 20 things you didn't know about Nike Foamposite sneakers.

Russ Bengtson454 days ago
NBA Opening Night Sneakers

The Best NBA Opening Night Sneakers Every Year Since 2002

From LeBron James to Kobe Bryant, here are the players who wore the best sneakers on the opening night of every NBA regular season since 2002.

Russ Bengtson1794 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Fire Red 1

How the Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Became a Cultural Icon

The "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4s were the first 4s Micheal Jordan wore on court. Here’s the sneaker's history and how it became a cultural symbol.

Russ Bengtson2122 days ago
Air Jordan 1 1985 2016

23 Things You May Not Know About Air Jordans

From Jordan bringing sports luxury to the NBA to the first $200 sneaker, here are 23 things you didn’t know about the Air Jordan brand.

Russ Bengtson2331 days ago
David Stern

The NBA Wouldn't Be the NBA Without David Stern

David Stern made the NBA what it is today. The former commissioner passed away on Jan. 1, but his legacy of expansion will live forever.

Russ Bengtson2450 days ago
Advertisement
Union x Air Jordan 1 Comparison (Group)

How the Air Jordan 1 Became the New Chuck Taylor

The Chuck Taylor was the first basketball sneaker and the Air Jordan 1 was a first in many ways, too. This is how MJ's first sneaker has become the new Chuck.

Russ Bengtson2732 days ago
Nike SB Dunk ComplexCon

How Nike SB Hype Returned from the Dead

Founded in 2002, Nike SB has had its highs and lows, but it looks like the subdivision of Nike is making a comeback thanks to Travis Scott and collaborations.

Russ Bengtson2768 days ago
NBA All Star

6 Times Sneakers Stole the Show at the NBA All-Star Game

Sneakers are not just an important part of the NBA All-Star Game. Sometimes a single shoe can overshadow the entire weekend.

Russ Bengtson2773 days ago
LeBron James Dunk Lakers Rockets Dec 2018

Why LeBron James Should Call Himself the GOAT

LeBron caught flak for declaring himself the GOAT over Michael Jordan and others recently. But here are the reasons why we loved LeBron talking that talk.

Russ Bengtson2814 days ago
Michael Jordan Allen Iverson Getty Images 2002

Why Allen Iverson Was the Lovable, Relatable Superstar Michael Jordan Could Never Be

Iverson was always approachable. With Jordan, everything felt scripted; every question seemed like it had been answered before.

Russ Bengtson2827 days ago
Advertisement
Colin Kaepernick Nike Billboard

What Nike's "Just Do It" Ad Means for Colin Kaepernick

Nike's calculated risk on making Colin Kaepernick the face of its Nike ad mean more than you think.

Russ Bengtson2933 days ago
Air Jordan XI PE Ray Allen Celtics

Ray Allen Tells Us It's All Love Between Him and His Old Celtics Teammates

He just wrote a new memoir, "From the Outside," but soon-to-be Hall of Famer Ray Allen still has a lot to talk about, including his departure from the Boston Celtics for the Miami Heat.

Russ Bengtson3096 days ago
Nike Air Max Day

There Wouldn't Be Nike Without Air Max

It's Air Max Day, and this is why the innovation, which was created in 1987, is important to Nike and the sneaker world.

Russ Bengtson3098 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App