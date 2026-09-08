Andre Gee
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J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best
What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
Virgil Abloh Was a Powerful Bridge Between Rap and Luxury Fashion
Virgil Abloh didn’t just celebrate rap from afar, but amidst its creators. He was the rare high fashion designer who loved hip-hop as much as hip-hop loved him.
Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.
Ranking All of Young Thug's Projects
From the 'Slime Season' series to 'Jeffery' to 'So Much Fun,' Young Thug has released a lot of projects over the years. We ranked them all, from worst to best.
Going Left: Chris Patrick and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know
Going Left is a column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. This month, we feature Chris Patrick, Def Soulja, Mickey Diamond, & Nezi Momodu
Charm La’Donna On Turning Kendrick Lamar's ‘Big Steppers’ Into Movement
We spoke with Charm La’Donna, who's worked with Ella Mai, Britney Spears & more, about her work as head choreographer on Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour.
You’ll Never Understand Kevin Durant—And That’s Fine
Kevin Durant is one of the most scrutinized athletes ever. From his departure to Golden State to his trade request in Brooklyn, he's done things his way.
Bottom Feeders Are Preying on Street Rap's Dominance
Today’s artists are encouraged to present themselves as close to the street as possible. But the criminal justice system is preying on this dynamic.
Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.
Artists like Lil Durk and Virginia rapper Monster Corleone are adding disclaimers to songs, telling listeners (and cops) that their lyrics are fake. Here's why.
Going Left: Elucid and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know
Going Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. This month, we feature Elucid, Ankhlejohn, Santana Fox, Wrecking Crew.
The Price Went Up: How The Lox Pulled Off Their Iconic ‘Verzuz’ Victory
It's been one year since the iconic 'Verzuz' battle between The Lox and Dipset at MSG. Jadakiss and Technician the DJ reflect on the moment.
First Impressions of Beyoncé’s New Album 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has finally arrived. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts? Here's our first impressions review.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Son on Rapping, Drill Music, More: 'You Can't Ban a Genre of Music'
It turns out that Jordan Coleman, the son of NYC Mayor Eric Adams who recently suggested a ban on drill music, is a rapper. We talked to him.
Kendrick Lamar Thinks Outside the Box on the Big Steppers Tour
Kendrick Lamar is on his first tour in years, performing 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.' We went to the Dallas stop of The Big Steppers Tour. Here's our review
Lloyd Banks Feels the Love
In the back of a Manhattan restaurant, Lloyd Banks looks back on his career and talks about ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’ (and five more projects on the way)
The Story Behind the Long Journey to Release Prodigy’s Posthumous Albums
Complex visited the home of Prodigy’s longtime engineer, Joe the Engine Ear, for a conversation about the long journey to release Prodigy’s posthumous music.
DJ Premier Is Honoring Hip-Hop History With His New EP, and He Has More on the Way
DJ Premier invites us to his studio to hear his new EP 'Hip-Hop 50 Volume 1' and talks about a plan to “constantly” release new music for the rest of the year.