Andre Gee Portrait

Andre Gee

Joined July 2020 | 184 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A collage of J. Cole in various outfits and poses, showcasing different stages of his career. Each stage represents another J. Cole album, from 'Born Sinner' to 'The Fall Off.'

J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best

What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.

Andre Gee217 days ago
Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Andre Gee230 days ago
Virgil Abloh Was a Powerful Bridge Between Rap and Luxury Fashion

Virgil Abloh Was a Powerful Bridge Between Rap and Luxury Fashion

Virgil Abloh didn’t just celebrate rap from afar, but amidst its creators. He was the rare high fashion designer who loved hip-hop as much as hip-hop loved him.

Andre Gee293 days ago
Colorful collage of Tyler, the Creator in various outfits and poses, showcasing his eclectic style and persona.

Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.

Andre Gee407 days ago
Young Thug on stage in the rain, wearing a graphic tank top, bandana, and jewelry, holding a microphone, with blurred lights in the background.

Ranking All of Young Thug's Projects

From the 'Slime Season' series to 'Jeffery' to 'So Much Fun,' Young Thug has released a lot of projects over the years. We ranked them all, from worst to best.

Andre Gee510 days ago
Advertisement
Going Left indie rap underground column

Going Left: Chris Patrick and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know

Going Left is a column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. This month, we feature Chris Patrick, Def Soulja, Mickey Diamond, &amp; Nezi Momodu

Andre Gee1478 days ago
kendricklamarcharmladonnagetty

Charm La’Donna On Turning Kendrick Lamar's ‘Big Steppers’ Into Movement

We spoke with Charm La’Donna, who's worked with Ella Mai, Britney Spears &amp; more, about her work as head choreographer on Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour.

Andre Gee1484 days ago
Kevin Durant

You’ll Never Understand Kevin Durant—And That’s Fine

Kevin Durant is one of the most scrutinized athletes ever. From his departure to Golden State to his trade request in Brooklyn, he's done things his way.

Andre Gee1486 days ago
gunna-young-thug-music-video

Bottom Feeders Are Preying on Street Rap's Dominance

Today’s artists are encouraged to present themselves as close to the street as possible. But the criminal justice system is preying on this dynamic.

Andre Gee1493 days ago
Monster Corelone "Cappin" music video

Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.

Artists like Lil Durk and Virginia rapper Monster Corleone are adding disclaimers to songs, telling listeners (and cops) that their lyrics are fake. Here's why.

Andre Gee1499 days ago
Advertisement
Going Left: Elucid and 3 other indie rappers you need to know

Going Left: Elucid and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know

Going Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. This month, we feature Elucid, Ankhlejohn, Santana Fox, Wrecking Crew.

Andre Gee1500 days ago
The LOX 'Verzuz' Battle

The Price Went Up: How The Lox Pulled Off Their Iconic ‘Verzuz’ Victory

It's been one year since the iconic 'Verzuz' battle between The Lox and Dipset at MSG. Jadakiss and Technician the DJ reflect on the moment.

Andre Gee1506 days ago
Beyoncé 'Renaissance' album press photo by Mason Poole

First Impressions of Beyoncé’s New Album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has finally arrived. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts? Here's our first impressions review.

Andre Gee1511 days ago
New York City mayor Eric Adams and his son Jordan Coleman

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Son on Rapping, Drill Music, More: 'You Can't Ban a Genre of Music'

It turns out that Jordan Coleman, the son of NYC Mayor Eric Adams who recently suggested a ban on drill music, is a rapper. We talked to him.

Andre Gee1512 days ago
Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers Tour in Dallas. Photo by Greg Noire

Kendrick Lamar Thinks Outside the Box on the Big Steppers Tour

Kendrick Lamar is on his first tour in years, performing 'Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers.' We went to the Dallas stop of The Big Steppers Tour. Here's our review

Andre Gee1516 days ago
Advertisement
Lloyd Banks press photo by Anthony Geathers

Lloyd Banks Feels the Love

In the back of a Manhattan restaurant, Lloyd Banks looks back on his career and talks about ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’ (and five more projects on the way)

Andre Gee1519 days ago
Prodigy photo taken by Matthew Eisman of Getty

The Story Behind the Long Journey to Release Prodigy’s Posthumous Albums

Complex visited the home of Prodigy’s longtime engineer, Joe the Engine Ear, for a conversation about the long journey to release Prodigy’s posthumous music.

Andre Gee1522 days ago
DJ Premier interview July 2022 press photo

DJ Premier Is Honoring Hip-Hop History With His New EP, and He Has More on the Way

DJ Premier invites us to his studio to hear his new EP 'Hip-Hop 50 Volume 1' and talks about a plan to “constantly” release new music for the rest of the year.

Andre Gee1525 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App