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Graham Corrigan

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Joined April 2015 | 28 posts
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Latest Stories

Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Graham Corrigan230 days ago
Fall 2018 Movie Preview

36 Films You Need to See During Fall 2018

From the continuation of the Spider-Verse to a new take on Robin Hood hitting theaters, there’s a lot to keep up with. Let our Fall Movie Preview guide you.

Graham Corrigan2921 days ago
pnp best new artists tierra sheck juice wrld

Pigeons & Planes' Best New Artists of 2018 (So Far)

These artists made some of the best, most progressive music we've heard in 2018.

Graham Corrigan3003 days ago
lil gnar music life

How Lil Gnar Turned Gnarcotic into a Rap Career

Gnar's clothing company has led to a budding music career. Here's how it happened.

Graham Corrigan3018 days ago
070 shake ghost town

An Interview With 070 Shake, the Breakout Star of Kanye West's 'ye'

Features for Pusha T and Kanye West have 070 Shake on the cusp of something big.

Graham Corrigan3027 days ago
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Best New Artists of the Month

Essential rising artists only.

Graham Corrigan3032 days ago
mind blowing music

15 Music Facts That Will Blow Your Mind

2018 is weird.

Graham Corrigan3054 days ago
kanye west mask

Videos of Kanye West Performing Every Year Since 2003

Follow the evolution of one of our greatest live performers.

Graham Corrigan3060 days ago
channel tres slow hollows lil westside

Best New Artists of the Month

The best new artists to catch our eye in the month of April.

Graham Corrigan3062 days ago
rihanna cover johnny cash

17 Cover Songs That Are Better Than The Original

From Jeff Buckley to SZA, these artists outdid their idols.

Graham Corrigan3067 days ago
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bon iver

Listen to Bon Iver Debut New Music During Dance Collaboration

Justin Vernon's collab with TU Dance looked and sounded amazing.

Graham Corrigan3068 days ago
lovely billie khalid

Billie Eilish and Khalid Join Forces on "Lovely"

Two rising stars make a mournful hit.

Graham Corrigan3073 days ago
big moments in lil history

12 Great Big Moments in Lil History

From Lil Troy to Lil Skies, the Lil presence is never-ending.

Graham Corrigan3081 days ago
hounded dram puppies

Watch DRAM Get Interviewed by Puppies

Dog-lover and rising star DRAM wraps up the first season of 'Hounded.'

Graham Corrigan3193 days ago
cyhi the prynce hounded

Watch CyHi the Prynce Get Interviewed by Puppies

Fresh off the release of his excellent 'No Dope on Sundays' album, Cyhi The Prynce is asked hard questions by soft puppies.

Graham Corrigan3207 days ago
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Watch Wiki Get Interviewed By Puppies

From Ratking to Everything is Recorded, Wiki has proved he can rap over any kind of beat. But can he survive the pups?

Graham Corrigan3249 days ago
hounded ski mask

Ski Mask the Slump God Gets Interviewed by Puppies

Will Ski Mask survive the puppy gauntlet?

Graham Corrigan3255 days ago
wyclef jean hounded

Watch Wyclef Jean Get Interviewed by Puppies on 'Hounded'

Soft puppies, hard questions.

Graham Corrigan3277 days ago

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