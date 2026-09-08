Latest Stories
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
36 Films You Need to See During Fall 2018
From the continuation of the Spider-Verse to a new take on Robin Hood hitting theaters, there’s a lot to keep up with. Let our Fall Movie Preview guide you.
Pigeons & Planes' Best New Artists of 2018 (So Far)
These artists made some of the best, most progressive music we've heard in 2018.
How Lil Gnar Turned Gnarcotic into a Rap Career
Gnar's clothing company has led to a budding music career. Here's how it happened.
An Interview With 070 Shake, the Breakout Star of Kanye West's 'ye'
Features for Pusha T and Kanye West have 070 Shake on the cusp of something big.
Videos of Kanye West Performing Every Year Since 2003
Follow the evolution of one of our greatest live performers.
Best New Artists of the Month
The best new artists to catch our eye in the month of April.
17 Cover Songs That Are Better Than The Original
From Jeff Buckley to SZA, these artists outdid their idols.
Listen to Bon Iver Debut New Music During Dance Collaboration
Justin Vernon's collab with TU Dance looked and sounded amazing.
Billie Eilish and Khalid Join Forces on "Lovely"
Two rising stars make a mournful hit.
12 Great Big Moments in Lil History
From Lil Troy to Lil Skies, the Lil presence is never-ending.
Watch DRAM Get Interviewed by Puppies
Dog-lover and rising star DRAM wraps up the first season of 'Hounded.'
Watch CyHi the Prynce Get Interviewed by Puppies
Fresh off the release of his excellent 'No Dope on Sundays' album, Cyhi The Prynce is asked hard questions by soft puppies.
Watch Wiki Get Interviewed By Puppies
From Ratking to Everything is Recorded, Wiki has proved he can rap over any kind of beat. But can he survive the pups?
Ski Mask the Slump God Gets Interviewed by Puppies
Will Ski Mask survive the puppy gauntlet?
Watch Wyclef Jean Get Interviewed by Puppies on 'Hounded'
Soft puppies, hard questions.