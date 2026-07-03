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Healthy Sexual ComplexLand LGBTQ The District
Pop Culture

ComplexLand 3.0 Brings LGBTQ Businesses to ‘The District’

At ComplexLand 3.0. five LGBTQ artists will give attendees an opportunity to explore The District, a designated location where artists will be celebrated.

Brandon Constantine1515 days ago
Lexus Frank White ComplexLand Teaser Video
Pop Culture

Hit ComplexLand 3.0 to Peep the New Lexus LX 600 in Notorious B.I.G’s BK Neighborhood

Take a tour through Notorious B.I.G Brooklyn neighborhood with his son, C.J. Wallace in the All-New Lexus LX 600 and get glimpse of his Frank White brand.

Brandon Constantine1515 days ago
Fidelity Investments Metaverse EFT ComplexLand
Pop Culture

Navigate Through The ComplexLand Metaverse with Fidelity

Fidelity is sponsoring the ComplexLand 2022 map and giving consumers information about companies that participate in the development of the metaverse.

Brandon Constantine1515 days ago
A look at a new metaverse space from virtual star Miquela
Pop Culture

Miquela Launches First PFP NFT Project, Gives Fans Glimpse at New Villa M Space

The virtual star is also hosting this year's ComplexLand event alongside Kerwin Frost. With Villa M, she's inviting fans to join her in a space "for everyone."

Trace William Cowen1515 days ago
UPS Small Business Village ComplexLand
Style

Get Hyped to Shop the UPS Small Business Village at ComplexLand 2022

Welcome Back to the Metaverse: Get Excited -- Here's Everything You Can Shop at the UPS Small Business Village at ComplexLand 3.0 May 25-27, 2022.

Brandon Constantine1516 days ago
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ComplexLand ALL CAPS STUDIO Brands to Watch
Style

ComplexLand Brands to Watch: ALL CAPS STUDIO Wants to Promote Growth and Positivity Through Clothing

Ahead of ComplexLand 3.0, we spoke to ALL CAPS STUDIO founder Saeed Ferguson about promoting positivity through clothing and design.

Mike DeStefano1516 days ago
ESPN Basketball ComplexLand
Sports

Stroll Through the ESPN ComplexLand Tunnel to Win Exclusive Merch

ComplexLand is giving attendees a chance to stroll through the tunnel just like their favorite professional basketball player and win some exclusive merch.

Brandon Constantine1516 days ago
ComplexLand 3.0 Style Drops
Style

Biggest Style Drops at ComplexLand 3.0

From Complex merch designed by NIGO® to new capsules from brands like Circulate, here are some of the best style drops taking place at ComplexLand 3.0.

Mike DeStefano1516 days ago
Pizza Hut ComplexLand End of World Pizza
Pop Culture

Run to Complexland 3.0 to Win NFTs and Pizza Hut for a Year

Attendees of ComplexLand 3.0 will be able to score exclusive merch from beloved brands and enter to win free NFTs and Pizza Hut pizza for an entire year.

Brandon Constantine1516 days ago
ComplexLand Brands To Watch Brigade
Style

ComplexLand Brands to Watch: Meet Brigade, the New York-Based Label With a Cult Following

Ahead of ComplexLand 3.0, we spoke to Brigade founder Aaron Maldonado about creating a cult following around his New York City-based streetwear label.

Lei Takanashi1517 days ago
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ComplexLand Brands to Watch: True to Us by Jourdan Ash
Style

ComplexLand Brands to Watch: True to Us Is Carving Out A Space for Black and Brown Women in Sneakers and Streetwear

Ahead of ComplexLand 3.0, we spoke True to Us founder Jourdan Ash about creating a space for Black and brown women in streetwear and sneakers.

ItsSNewOK1517 days ago
ComplexLand 3.0 2022 guide
Pop Culture

The Explorer's Guide to ComplexLand 3.0

From creating your own avatar to the new special features to shopping for sneakers, clothing, here’s your complete guide to ComplexLand 3.0 2023.

Brent Eickhoff1520 days ago
footpatrol nft lead
Style

Footpatrol Enters the Metaverse with Exclusive ComplexLand NFT Raffle

Celebrating quintessential style and culture, Poligoonz is a set of 1k avatars comprised of 3D psycho-graphic designs built to captivate and inspire.

Sanj Patel1520 days ago
Complex logo reimagined by NIGO®
Style

NIGO® Celebrates Complex’s 20th Birthday With Remixed Logo and Exclusive Merch

To mark Complex's 20th birthday this month, NIGO® has remixed our logo to connect the past with the present. Exclusive merch is also coming soon.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago

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