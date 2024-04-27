Karrueche Tran Responds to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks Targeting Their Past Relationship

Karrueche Tran has broken her silence and simply desires "peace" amidst the revived feud between two men she has dated in the past, Chris Brown and Quavo.

Tran, who found herself at the center of diss tracks released by Brown and Honcho, appears unfazed by the situation. 'I don’t feel. It is what it is. I’m living my life,' she told TMZ on Friday when asked about her feelings regarding being dragged into the middle of the conflict.

“Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that’s all that matters. Whatever else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it,” she added. “I’m living a peaceful life, that’s all I want."

Initially, Tran claimed she hadn't heard the songs, but later admitted she did. When a TMZ reporter asked if it was immature of the artists to mention her in their music, she replied, "I just want peace, happiness, and I want to work and thrive. I just don’t want any part of it."

Quavo and Brown have been taking shots at each other in recent weeks, and aside from Tran, Saweetie got caught in the crossfire. “Over Hoes and Bitches” serves as a response to Brown’s diss track from last week, “Weakest Link." The track also mentions Quavo briefly dating Brown’s ex, Karreuche Tran—which started their beef—and Quavo allegedly assaulting Saweetie in an elevator. Before that song was released, Quavo dropped off “Tender,” in response to Brown’s diss track, “Freak.”

Brown took to Instagram instantly and responded to Quavo's track, writing, "Google Raps THAT SHIT IS POOOOOOOH. Damn and I was excited..that shit don't even need a response. Takeoff rap better. CMON QUAVIOUS."

Earlier this week, the "Best Friend" rapper took a moment to reply to Quavo's Chris Brown diss track with an X post that contained a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, which included a message from Quavo. “Hopefully the model he turns into me replies,” she wrote.