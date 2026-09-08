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lucaswisenthal

Joined July 2014 | 37 posts
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Colm Dillane, aka KidSuper, in a red and white soccer jersey, with "The Art of Soccer" text in the background.

KidSuper Made a Jersey For His Best Friend: Soccer

lucaswisenthal94 days ago
Bank of America

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Bank of America

Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

lucaswisenthal230 days ago
'Verzuz' Rapper Power Rankings

'Verzuz' Rapper Power Rankings

What rapper would be the most difficult to beat in a ‘Verzuz’ battle? From Jay-Z to Nicki Minaj, we ranked the best rappers who could compete in 'Verzuz.'

lucaswisenthal1715 days ago
Iconic quotes about money

25 Iconic Quotes About Money

The 25 best money quotes and lyrics that will motivate you, including lines from J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, LeBron James, &amp; more.

lucaswisenthal1784 days ago
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Items that will increase in value

7 Items You Can Buy That Will Increase in Value

Here are a few items whose value might actually appreciate after you bring them home, including luxury watches, vintage Apple products, and more.

lucaswisenthal1805 days ago
tyshawn-jones-adidas-low

'I Want These Shoes to Last Forever': Tyshawn Jones on His New Adidas Model, Video Parts, and More

Professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones talks about his new Adidas model, the Tyshawn Low, his skateboard video parts, the pressure to produce, and more.

lucaswisenthal1904 days ago
prime

20 Best Tech Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Sorry Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the greatest consumer holiday of the year! Check out the very best tech the site has to offer, right here.

lucaswisenthal1915 days ago
Beatrice Domond Vans AVE Pro Skate Sneakers

‘I’m Just Doing What I Like Naturally’: Skater Beatrice Domond on Putting Out Her Own Sneakers With Vans

Skater Beatrice Domond talks about her two colorways with Vans, on the AVE Pro and Skate Style 53 sneakers, and the inspirations behind each.

lucaswisenthal2001 days ago
rapper commercial

The Worst Rapper Commercials

From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.

lucaswisenthal2081 days ago
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Best Albums of 2020

The Best Albums of 2020

This year was highlighted by projects from artists like the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. These are the 50 best albums of 2020.

lucaswisenthal2116 days ago
50 Most Screamable Rap Bars

50 Most Screamable Rap Bars

From "I think I'm Big Meech" to "That's that sh*t I don't like," here are the 50 most screamable rap bars to yell every time they come on in the club.

lucaswisenthal2152 days ago
Complex's Fall 2020 TV Preview

From Bayside to Bly Manor: The Best Shows to Watch This Fall

The film industry got hit hard by COVID-19, but we still have TV. From 'The Mandalorian' to 'WandaVision', here are the best picks for the Fall 2020 TV season.

lucaswisenthal2173 days ago
DMX and Snoop Dogg Verzuz

Did Snoop Dogg and DMX Have the Best ‘Verzuz’ Battle Yet?

Snoop Dogg and DMX's 'Verzuz' battle was legendary. The Complex staff breaks down the best moments and names the winner.

lucaswisenthal2247 days ago
Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)

The Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)

From Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake,’ these are Complex's picks for the 50 best music albums of 2020 (so far).

lucaswisenthal2285 days ago
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King of New York

Who Is the King of New York?

Everyone from Tekashi 6ix9ine to Lil Tjay is claiming the throne right now. The Complex staff debates: Who is the King of New York?

lucaswisenthal2316 days ago
Best New Music This Week

Best New Music This Week: Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and more.

lucaswisenthal2358 days ago
Tyler the Creator 2020 Grammys performance

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2020 Grammys

From Tyler, the Creator's first Grammy award and Billie Eilish's big night to Ariana Grande's snub, these are the best and worst moments of the 2020 Grammys.

lucaswisenthal2425 days ago

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