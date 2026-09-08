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Bank of America
Presented By
Bank of America
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
'Verzuz' Rapper Power Rankings
What rapper would be the most difficult to beat in a ‘Verzuz’ battle? From Jay-Z to Nicki Minaj, we ranked the best rappers who could compete in 'Verzuz.'
25 Iconic Quotes About Money
The 25 best money quotes and lyrics that will motivate you, including lines from J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, LeBron James, & more.
7 Items You Can Buy That Will Increase in Value
Here are a few items whose value might actually appreciate after you bring them home, including luxury watches, vintage Apple products, and more.
'I Want These Shoes to Last Forever': Tyshawn Jones on His New Adidas Model, Video Parts, and More
Professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones talks about his new Adidas model, the Tyshawn Low, his skateboard video parts, the pressure to produce, and more.
20 Best Tech Deals on Amazon Prime Day
Sorry Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the greatest consumer holiday of the year! Check out the very best tech the site has to offer, right here.
‘I’m Just Doing What I Like Naturally’: Skater Beatrice Domond on Putting Out Her Own Sneakers With Vans
Skater Beatrice Domond talks about her two colorways with Vans, on the AVE Pro and Skate Style 53 sneakers, and the inspirations behind each.
The Worst Rapper Commercials
From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.
The Best Albums of 2020
This year was highlighted by projects from artists like the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. These are the 50 best albums of 2020.
50 Most Screamable Rap Bars
From "I think I'm Big Meech" to "That's that sh*t I don't like," here are the 50 most screamable rap bars to yell every time they come on in the club.
From Bayside to Bly Manor: The Best Shows to Watch This Fall
The film industry got hit hard by COVID-19, but we still have TV. From 'The Mandalorian' to 'WandaVision', here are the best picks for the Fall 2020 TV season.
Did Snoop Dogg and DMX Have the Best ‘Verzuz’ Battle Yet?
Snoop Dogg and DMX's 'Verzuz' battle was legendary. The Complex staff breaks down the best moments and names the winner.
The Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)
From Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake,’ these are Complex's picks for the 50 best music albums of 2020 (so far).
Who Is the King of New York?
Everyone from Tekashi 6ix9ine to Lil Tjay is claiming the throne right now. The Complex staff debates: Who is the King of New York?
Best New Music This Week: Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and More
The best new music this week includes songs from Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and more.
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2020 Grammys
From Tyler, the Creator's first Grammy award and Billie Eilish's big night to Ariana Grande's snub, these are the best and worst moments of the 2020 Grammys.