Saba and No ID Share Video for New Single "head.rap"

Saba and No ID have enlisted Madison McFerrin, Ogi, and Jordan Ward for their new single "head.rap."

The track, which arrives alongside a music video, serves as the third song released from the Chicago duo’s forthcoming joint album From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID, following previously released singles "Back In Office" and "Hue_Man Nature."

The track sees Saba deliver two verses that are bookended by Jordan Ward's guest hook.

"Rinse the relaxers out of nappy afros/And breakin' plastics from scratchin' scalps with rat combs/Curl patterns that fight back and that grow/So wild that you can't put a fuckin' cap on/Momma scratchin' my dandruff, flew back home," Saba raps on his second verse.