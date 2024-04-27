Saba and No ID Share Video for New Single "head.rap"

Saba and No ID have enlisted Madison McFerrin, Ogi, and Jordan Ward for their new single "head.rap."
The track, which arrives alongside a music video, serves as the third song released from the Chicago duo’s forthcoming joint album From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID, following previously released singles "Back In Office" and "Hue_Man Nature."
The track sees Saba deliver two verses that are bookended by Jordan Ward's guest hook.
"Rinse the relaxers out of nappy afros/And breakin' plastics from scratchin' scalps with rat combs/Curl patterns that fight back and that grow/So wild that you can't put a fuckin' cap on/Momma scratchin' my dandruff, flew back home," Saba raps on his second verse.
Saba and No ID spoke about their highly anticipated collaborative album in a recent interview with WWD.
“There’s a lot of stories that I haven’t told yet. There’s a lot of beats I haven’t rapped to,” said Saba. “There’s a lot that I haven’t gone after yet in my career. What I’m experiencing now working on this collab project is that I’m able to challenge myself to write in ways that I haven’t, and tell stories that I haven’t, and really explore myself and the stories that I would even want to tell.”
No ID said of Saba, “I enjoy working with an artist who wants to talk about things that are specific and personal to their life, which usually translates to being personal in other people’s lives."
Watch the music video for "head.rap" up top, and stream the song now on all major platforms.