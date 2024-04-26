TikToker Goes Viral for Reading Taylor Swift Lyrics in MF DOOM's Voice

TikTok user @voiceturtle has gone viral after he shared a pair of videos reading lyrics from Taylor Swift's new album in the voice of the late great MF DOOM.
In a clip shared earlier this week, the TikToker scored a viral hit after he used his DOOM impression to read one of the most-talked-about Tortured Poets Department lyrics over the "All Caps" beat. The lyrics come from the track "So High School," in particular, which showed up on the Anthology version of the album.
"Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle," the TikToker rapped the lyrics, garnering over 500,000 likes in just days. "Brand-new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It's true, swear, scouts honor."
The line instantly became one of the popular lines on the record, that is, of course, after the head-scratching lyric about living in the 1830s but without all the racists and stuff.
After @voiceturtle's video went viral, he delivered a follow-up in which he rapped the lyrics to "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" over the classic production for "One Beer." In the caption, he added, "i know it’s not my best impression but the other one is now my most viewed video ever, thank you."
"Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah's Witness suit / Who the fuck was that guy?" he rapped. "You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of a friends of mine / They ghosted you / Now you know what it feels like."
Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is set for a historic first week. According to early projections, the project will be the biggest debut of her career, bringing in approximately 800 million first-week streams, beating out the record for Drake's double album, Scorpion.