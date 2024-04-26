JT Gives Fans Instructions for Listening to Her New Single "OKAY" Amid Increased Crackdown on Fake Streams

City Girls rapper JT is testing out a hotly debated marketing strategy as she promotes her new solo single "OKAY."
On Friday after releasing the new track, JT shared a post on X with a list of tips and tricks on how her fans can "support" her new song. The post, which seems to be originally made by a fan on X who goes by @cliqueminaj, details what strategies fans can use to stream the song in order to rack up streaming numbers for JT, while avoiding Spotify and Apple Music's increasing crackdown on fake streams.
The list of tips includes things like not playing the song on loop, creating a playlist with filler songs in between, not using a VPN to stream, and more tactics to ensure that every stream of "OKAY" counts.
"How to support my lastest single OKAY! #OKAYJT," the rapper posted.
Users on X were quick to criticize JT's post, some recalling Justin Bieber's controversial "Yummy" streaming strategy, where he also shared specific instructions with fans on how to get his single to No. 1. Of course, the rapper's die-hard fans were more than happy to "follow the assignment."
At the beginning of April, Spotify rolled out yet another policy attempting to crackdown on "fraud," which includes the heavily criticized decision to remove monetization from all songs with less than 1,000 streams. Apple Music has also made its own efforts to reduce fake streams.
Despite pushback from some, JT's post remains on X. As platforms like Spotify and Apple Music continue tightening restrictions on which streams count, we may see more artists giving their fans similar instructions in the near future.