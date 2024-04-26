JT Gives Fans Instructions for Listening to Her New Single "OKAY" Amid Increased Crackdown on Fake Streams

City Girls rapper JT is testing out a hotly debated marketing strategy as she promotes her new solo single "OKAY."

On Friday after releasing the new track, JT shared a post on X with a list of tips and tricks on how her fans can "support" her new song. The post, which seems to be originally made by a fan on X who goes by @cliqueminaj, details what strategies fans can use to stream the song in order to rack up streaming numbers for JT, while avoiding Spotify and Apple Music's increasing crackdown on fake streams.

The list of tips includes things like not playing the song on loop, creating a playlist with filler songs in between, not using a VPN to stream, and more tactics to ensure that every stream of "OKAY" counts.

"How to support my lastest single OKAY! #OKAYJT," the rapper posted.