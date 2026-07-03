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The Super Bowl halftime show was a historic moment for rap, but it doesn’t absolve the NFL of its awful, discriminatory practices toward players and coaches.Andre Gee
T.I. responded online after Diddy tweeted that Jermaine Dupri doesn't have nearly enough hits to go up against him in a proposed 'Verzuz' battle.Jordan Rose
Nicole Young filed for divorce from the Aftermath Entertainment founder last summer after 24 years of marriage, resulting in a headlines-filled court saga.Trace William Cowen
Artists have been sharing music that stands against police brutality and racism following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.Jessica Mckinney