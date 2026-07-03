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Music

Exclusive: Dre Partners With Lobus Platform to Strengthen Ownership Model for Fellow Artists‌

Dre, of production duo Cool &amp; Dre, is partnering with the asset management platform to merge "culture with finance."

Trace William Cowen1153 days ago
dr dre attorney talking about disney
Music

Dr. Dre's Attorney Remembers Disney Trying to Sign the Rapper for $4 Million After 'The Chronic'

Dr. Dre’s 'The Chronic' is revered as one of the greatest rap albums of all time, and it appears Michael Eisner, the former CEO of Disney, agreed. 

Jordan Rose1473 days ago
eminem moms spaghetti super bowl
Music

Eminem Launching Mom's Spaghetti L.A. Pop-Up for Super Bowl LVI

Eminem is bringing his popular Mom's Spaghetti restaurant that he launched in Detroit to downtown Los Angeles leading up to his performance at Super Bowl LVI.

Jordan Rose1620 days ago
Dr Dre and Eminem standing together
Music

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in 'GTA Online' Expansion

Dr. Dre unleashed a number of new tracks in an unconventional, 'GTA'-centric manner. The new work features Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Anderson .Paak, and more.

Trace William Cowen1676 days ago
dre
Music

Dr. Dre Reportedly Ordered to Pay Another $1.5 Million in Legal Fees to Nicole Young

As the former couple's expensive divorce continues forward, Dr. Dre has reportedly been ordered to pay an additional hefty amount in attorney fees.

Trace William Cowen1760 days ago
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roddy beats
Style

Apple Unveils Beats Studio Buds and New Features

The wireless earbuds from the Dr. Dre-born brand have plenty going for them—water resistance, a combined 24 hours of battery life and plenty more.

Brenton Blanchet1861 days ago
d
Music

Dr. Dre's Los Angeles Home Targeted by Burglars While He's Hospitalized

Dre was reported to have been hospitalized on Tuesday with a brain aneurysm. In a statement, he praised hospital staff for their "excellent care."

Trace William Cowen2019 days ago
gta
Pop Culture

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Featured in New ‘GTA V’ Heist Update

The two industry titans are prominently featured in a sequence that sees them both trading R-rated banter about some apparently lost music files.

Trace William Cowen2041 days ago
dr dre nicole young divorce
Music

Nicole Young Contests Her Prenup With Dr. Dre During Divorce, Argues It Was Voided

As their divorce proceedings begin, Young filed documents claiming that her and Dr. Dre voided their prenuptial agreement two years after they got married.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2174 days ago
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine
Music

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to Donate Money for Free Meals, Coronavirus Testing in Compton

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine will donate money for COVID-19 relief in Compton.

Gavin Evans2273 days ago
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Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals.
Sports

Watch Dr. Dre-Produced All-Star Weekend Tribute to Kobe Bryant

It's the latest tribute to Kobe Bryant this All-Star Weekend.

Gavin Evans2344 days ago
Kanye West and Dr. Dre
Music

A History of Kanye West and Dr. Dre's Relationship

Kanye West and Dr. Dre are working on 'Jesus Is King Part II,' which is "coming soon." Here is a timeline of their brief history together.

Jessica Mckinney2434 days ago
dre
Music

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Reflect on '2001' for Album's 20th Anniversary

Any interview featuring Dre and Jimmy is a must-watch.

Trace William Cowen2437 days ago

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