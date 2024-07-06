DJ Akademiks Admits That Drake's 'Wings Slightly Feel Clipped,' Says His 'Stimulus Package' No Longer Exists

Prior to that, “U My Everything,” his collab with Sexyy Red, 26, that featured a sample of 30-year-old Metro Boomin’s remix of “BBL Drizzy,” peaked at No. 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Their prior joint effort, “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA, saw a higher peak at No. 11.

Meanwhile, Dot’s “Not Like Us,” which debuted at No. 1 when it was released in May, is holding steady at No. 3 on the Hot 100 for the week of July 6.

With the music video for the latest West Coast anthem finally out as of July 4, Lamar could possibly dethrone Post Malone, 29, and Morgan Wallen, 31, who currently sit at the top of the charts with “I Had Some Help.”

Akademiks also weighed in on the highly-anticipated music video on X, writing, "Watchin this Not Like Us video. He did give everybody a look. Pretty good video ngl."