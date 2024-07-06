DJ Akademiks Admits That Drake's 'Wings Slightly Feel Clipped,' Says His 'Stimulus Package' No Longer Exists

The media personality and faithful Drizzy advocate recently suggested that Drake's power seems to be waning in light of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Jul 06, 2024
DJ Akademiks gesturing with hands up, wearing a graphic sweatshirt; Drake sitting courtside in double denim attire during a basketball game
Earl Gibson III / Getty Images, Cole Burston / Getty Images
DJ Akademiks seems to be admitting that Drake might not be as mighty as he once was following his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The 33-year-old media personality and fierce adovcate for 37-year-old Drizzy shared the admission during a livestream on Friday while reacting to K.Dot’s “Not Like Us” music video.

“I think, you know, no pun intended, Drake's wings slightly feel clipped,” said Akademiks of Drizzy. “The Drake stimulus package right now doesn't exist. So Drake going on Camilla Cabello’s track didn't do nothing. That's a fact.”

"The Drake stimulus package right now doesn't exist"

Ak is referring to Cabello, 27, and Drake’s collaboration “Hot Uptown” and the solo Drizzy interlude “Uuugly” that appear on her latest album C,XOXO, which arrived last Friday. 

It’s too soon to say how the songs will fare on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, but the songs have seen a modest reception on the more immediate Spotify charts. Per X microblog Chart Data, “Hot Uptown” debuted at No. 149 with 1.5 million streams on Spotify’s global chart while “Uuugly” bowed at No. 130 with over 461,000 streams on the U.S. chart.

Prior to that, “U My Everything,” his collab with Sexyy Red, 26, that featured a sample of 30-year-old Metro Boomin’s remix of “BBL Drizzy,” peaked at No. 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Their prior joint effort, “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA, saw a higher peak at No. 11.

Meanwhile, Dot’s “Not Like Us,” which debuted at No. 1 when it was released in May, is holding steady at No. 3 on the Hot 100 for the week of July 6. 

With the music video for the latest West Coast anthem finally out as of July 4, Lamar could possibly dethrone Post Malone, 29, and Morgan Wallen, 31, who currently sit at the top of the charts with “I Had Some Help.”

Akademiks also weighed in on the highly-anticipated music video on X, writing, "Watchin this Not Like Us video. He did give everybody a look. Pretty good video ngl."

It's still early to determine if the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick will have lasting repercussions on Drake's career. However, Drake has hinted that “summer vibes” are on the way and teased that new music with 31-year-old PARTYNEXTDOOR is coming “real soon.”

