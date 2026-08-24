Blueface Detained at Gunpoint Mid-Stream in Apparent Swatting at His Restaurant

For the second time within a month, Blueface was swatted and detained at gunpoint after a false 911 call was made on him while he was streaming at his King of Crabs seafood restaurant in Santa Clarita.
As reported by TMZ, law enforcement was called on Blueface on Sunday (Aug. 23) while he was streaming on Kick with his girlfriend, Navaeh Akira, and their newborn baby boy, Jonathan Jr.
Deputies were informed there was an incident of “severe violence” involving the rapper, who was detained at gunpoint by responding officers. Several people were detained, but were later released after it was determined it was an apparent incident of swatting, or an incident of false reporting of a serious crime with the intent of heavy police presence or SWAT teams surprising unsuspecting people.
In videos circulating on social media clipped from the stream l, Blueface was seen being told to step outside of the restaurant with his hands up. When Akira was asked by one of the officers if she was with Blueface, she appeared concerned, and Blueface told her to take his phone and return to the restaurant.
Earlier this month, police were called on Blueface after he playfully kicked Akira, who was still pregnant at the time, into a pool. She didn’t seem distressed by the incident, and they took a shower together on the stream shortly after. When they were receiving massages together, they were notified that police were at his residence. Akira was asked if she was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and she emphatically responded, “No!”
More recently, the rapper livestreamed immediately after welcoming their first child together. After letting his viewers know that she was going into labor, he next streamed while the couple were happily holding their son. Johnathan Jr. arrived roughly five days ahead of the August 24 due date Nevaeh had shared in July. Shortly before the birth of their child, Blueface admitted to cheating on Nevaeh with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.