"Rich Baby Daddy" just got the visual treatment.

Drake unveiled the self-directed, thematically appropriate music video for his For All the Dogs track on Wednesday, with SZA and a pregnant Sexyy Red showing up for a house party and a trip to the maternity ward.

Drizzy, in keeping with the song's title, plays the father of 25-year-old Sexyy's impending child (who was actually born this month).

This story is being updated.