NFL Win Totals

One of the most popular bets this time of year is on NFL season-long win totals. Fanatics Sportsbook sets a number of projected wins for each team, and interested bettors must predict whether or not that team will win more games or less games than the set number. A team projected to be weak in 2026, like the Arizona Cardinals, has a projected win total of just 4.5 wins. A team projected to be elite, like the Baltimore Ravens, has a projected win total of 11.5 wins. A team projected to finish middle-of-the-road, like the Carolina Panthers, has a projected win total of 7.5 wins. NFL season-win totals list for every team

Here is a look at the projected win totals at Fanatics for every team in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals: Over 4.5 wins (+140), Under 4.5 wins (-175)

Atlanta Falcons: Over 7.5 wins (+115), Under 7.5 wins (-135)

Baltimore Ravens: Over 11.5 wins (+115), Under 11.5 wins (-140)

Buffalo Bills: Over 10.5 wins (-130), Under 10.5 wins (+110)

Carolina Panthers: Over 7.5 wins (+120), Under 7.5 wins (-140)

Chicago Bears: Over 9.5 wins (+100), Under 9.5 wins (-120)

Cincinnati Bengals: Over 9.5 wins (-165), Under 9.5 wins (+135)

Cleveland Browns: Over 5.5 wins (-120), Under 5.5 wins (+100)

Dallas Cowboys: Over 8.5 wins (-175), Under 8.5 wins (+140)

Denver Broncos: Over 9.5 wins (-120), Under 9.5 wins (+100)

Detroit Lions: Over 10.5 wins (-125), Under 10.5 wins (+105)

Green Bay Packers: Over 10.5 wins (+130), Under 10.5 wins (-160)

Houston Texans: Over 9.5 wins (-140), Under 9.5 wins (+115)

Indianapolis Colts: Over 7.5 wins (-140), Under 7.5 wins (+115)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Over 8.5 wins (+110), Under 8.5 wins (-130)

Kansas City Chiefs: Over 10.5 wins (+110), Under 10.5 wins (-130)

LA Chargers: Over 9.5 wins (-125), Under 9.5 wins (+105)

LA Rams: Over 11.5 wins (-145), Under 11.5 wins (+120)

Las Vegas Raiders: Over 5.5 wins (-145), Under 5.5 wins (+120)

Miami Dolphins: Over 4.5 wins (+135), Under 4.5 wins (-175)

Minnesota Vikings: Over 8.5 wins (-115), Under 8.5 wins (-105)

New England Patriots: Over 9.5 wins (-150), Under 9.5 wins (+125)

New Orleans Saints: Over 7.5 wins (-120), Under 7.5 wins (+100)

New York Giants: Over 7.5 wins (-110), Under 7.5 wins (-110)

New York Jets: Over 5.5 wins (-115), Under 5.5 wins (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles: Over 10.5 wins (+115), Under 10.5 wins (-140)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Over 8.5 wins (+110), Under 8.5 wins (-130)

San Francisco 49ers: Over 10.5 wins (+130), Under 10.5 wins (-160)

Seattle Seahawks: Over 10.5 wins (-120), Under 10.5 wins (+100)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Over 8.5 wins (+110), Under 8.5 wins (-130)

Tennessee Titans: Over 6.5 wins (-115), Under 6.5 wins (-105)

Washington Commanders: Over 7.5 wins (-125), Under 7.5 wins (+105)

The elite

There are nine teams at Fanatics with a double-digit win total projection: the Ravens (11.5), Bills (10.5), Lions (10.5), Packers (10.5), Chiefs (10.5), Rams (11.5), Eagles (10.5), 49ers (10.5), and Seahawks (10.5). The Ravens and Rams are the elite of the elite as both squads have a win total projection of 11.5. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens seem to be getting a bump due, in part, to having the NFL’s ninth-easiest schedule in 2026 based on last year’s win totals. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are not a surprise to see with this hefty number given the off-season they had. Los Angeles revamped its defense as it brought in cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. On June 1, the Rams stunned the league by trading for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. Basement dwellers

There are five teams with a projected win total of 5.5 or lower: the Cardinals (4.5), Browns (5.5), Raiders (5.5), Dolphins (4.5), and Jets (5.5).