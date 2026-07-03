DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks launched his YouTube channel in 2012, quickly gaining attention for his coverage of hip-hop news and culture. He was born Livingston Allen on May 17, 1991, in Spanish Town, Jamaica. He rose to mainstream prominence with his detailed commentary on the 2017 Meek Mill vs. Drake feud, providing daily updates that attracted millions of views. Akademiks expanded his influence by collaborating with artists like Lil Yachty and 6ix9ine, and his channel surpassed 5 million subscribers by 2020, solidifying his role as a key commentator in the hip-hop community. Beyond YouTube, Akademiks has hosted the podcast “Off the Record” where he interviewed prominent figures such as Offset and Trippie Redd, offering in-depth discussions on rap industry dynamics. His early coverage of the rise of SoundCloud rappers like Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion helped bring underground artists to wider audiences. Akademiks’ real-time reactions and exclusive interviews continue to shape conversations around hip-hop culture and controversies.

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DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy
Pop Culture

Daphne Joy Tells DJ Akademiks She's 'Very Scared of Love' After Previous Relationships

The model and actress, newly single, reflected on her dating patterns and why she gravitates toward high-profile, busy men.

Trey Alston4 days ago
Akademiks and Daphne Joy
Music

DJ Akademiks Brought a Honey Pack to Daphne Joy Dinner, Says He Spent $4,000

He also revealed that they didn't actually eat anything.

tara mahadevan19 days ago
(L-R) DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy.
Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy Finally Link Up for What Appears to Be a Date

All of their flirting has seemingly led up to a romantic meeting.

Trey Alston20 days ago
(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Flips the Script on DJ Akademiks' Jay-Z Claims: 'You Have an OVO Chain'

The 'Breakfast Club' co-host has theorized about why Ak might be "supporting and defending" Drake against Hov.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
Jay-Z, Charlamagne, and Akademiks
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Trolls Akademiks At Jay-Z Pop-Up With 'Employee Discount'

Akademiks had suggested the Breakfast Club host was getting paid by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Trey Alston22 days ago
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(L-R) Daphne Joy and DJ Akademiks.
Music

Daphne Joy Says She'd Go on a Date With DJ Akademiks: 'He Made Me Laugh'

The model and mother of 50 Cent's son had previously said she was "attracted" to the media personality's attraction to her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
DJ Akademiks.
Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation: 'Fitademiks Going Crazy'

The streamer and media pundit has gone viral after debuting a slimmer physique.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
Akaedmiks wears a cap and jacket, smiling. Drake with braided hair, wears a necklace and black shirt.
Pop Culture

Akademiks Says Drake Was ‘Never Sad’ but Instead ‘Focused and Competetive’ During Kendrick Beef

The media personality has been revisiting the 2024 rap battle across recent livestreams, reframing Drake's involvement as strategic not personal.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
(L-R) DJ Akademiks and Jay-Z.
Music

Akademiks Claims Jay-Z Freestyle Targets Are Unbothered: 'He Needs Another Move'

The media personality has shared that be believes Hov isn't "getting the best response" after his viral Roots Picnic freestyle.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and leather pants. Jay-Z in a formal black suit with a white flower at a gala event.
Music

DJ Akademiks Argues Drake's First 3 Albums Are 'Valued More' Than Jay-Z's Entire Catalog

Akademiks makes a very Akademiks argument following HOV's Roots Picnic freestyle.

Trace William Cowen44 days ago
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(L-R) Joe Budden and Drake.
Music

Joe Budden Responds to Claims Drake’s "Janice STFU" Is About Him: 'I'm That N***a'

Theories have been circulating online that Drizzy's chart-topping track is actually a diss aimed at the rapper-turned-podcaster.

Joe Price49 days ago
(L-R) Akademiks and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

Akademiks Says He Doesn't Regret Voting for Donald Trump: 'I Don't Care That I'm Black'

The hip-hop media personality believes Former Vice President Kamala Harris was a "worse" option.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
(L-R) Akademiks and Drake.
Music

Akademiks Chooses Dinner With Drake Over $1 Million, Shares Video of OVO Chain Moment

Check out the moment Drizzy surprised the streamer with a diamond OVO chain.

Mark Elibert57 days ago
Adin Ross, Akademiks, and Drake
Music

Akademiks Tells Adin Ross How His Meeting With Drake Happened

Akademiks got an owl chain from The Boy.

Trey Alston64 days ago
Two men standing side by side. DJ Akademiks, left, wears a cap and jacket, and Drake, right, wears glasses and a black jacket.
Music

DJ Akademiks Suggests Drake Congratulated Him on Topping Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings

Akademiks, who placed at the top of the list, compared himself and the rapper to "Shaq and Kobe."

Joe Price72 days ago
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