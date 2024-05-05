Metro Boomin Goes in on Drake, Drops "BBL Drizzy" With Free Beat Giveaway: ‘Now Go Make Another Song Telling More Lies’

Metro Boomin clearly isn’t backing down anytime soon from his feud with Drake.
While all eyes have been on Kendrick Lamar, 36, and Drizzy, 37, going back and forth with their diss tracks to each other, the 30-year-old producer emerged late Saturday night with a new track, “BBL Drizzy,” as the latest entry in the ongoing rap wars of 2024.
The track appears to be a sample of an actual parody song titled “BBL Drizzy” created by comedian and self-proclaimed AI storyteller, King Willonius who also masterminded the viral Motown recreation of Latto’s “Put It on the Floor.”
According to YouTube, Willonius’ original version of the song was uploaded on April 19, just days after Drake’s “Push Ups” leaked online and Rick Ross followed up with “Champagne Moments” hours later. Ross also infamously coined the term “BBL Drizzy” and hasn’t let go of the moniker since.
Metro shared the Soundcloud link to his sped up and reworked version of “BBL Drizzy” to X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”
Before announcing the giveaway, Metro fired off a series of tweets criticizing Drake. The tweets called the Canadian rapper a “colonizer” while pointing to different clips and photos, including undated videos of him criticizing slang and using the N-word. Metro also pointed to a photoshoot where Drake appears in minstrel-era blackface.
The producer also moved into homophobic territory by pointing out Drake’s painted nails, posing with Sexyy Red, appearing in an embrace with another man, and an old skit where he's discovered with a stash of gay magazines in his locker and grabbing a man's ass.
Further into the tweets, Metro wrote, “the drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved nobody ever hit my girl n***a we grew up together 😂😂😭😭 she’s a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt”
The We Don't Trust You producer then doubled down on a claim that Drake allegedly tried to block “Like That,” his collaboration with Future and Kendrick Lamar, from being played on radio stations. K Dot mentioned the alleged cease and desist on his “Euphoria” track last week.
“I’m lame but the first week after #LikeThat you tried to block it at radio,” wrote Metro. “I been sitting on this email for a month now but was just sparing you oh u aint #LikeThat record???”
DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot of the aforementioned tweets to his Instagram account. Drake merely commented, “You just cheffed a beat about my ass?”
Metro seemingly wrapped things up with a final tweet, writing, “now go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t fuck wit u that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that.”
It’s been a busy weekend for Drake. On Friday night, he released “Family Matters” in response to Kendrick’s “Euphoria.” On the other hand, Dot also released “Meet the Grahams” and then “Not Like Us” on Saturday.