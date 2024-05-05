Metro Boomin Goes in on Drake, Drops "BBL Drizzy" With Free Beat Giveaway: ‘Now Go Make Another Song Telling More Lies’

Metro Boomin clearly isn’t backing down anytime soon from his feud with Drake.

While all eyes have been on Kendrick Lamar, 36, and Drizzy, 37, going back and forth with their diss tracks to each other, the 30-year-old producer emerged late Saturday night with a new track, “BBL Drizzy,” as the latest entry in the ongoing rap wars of 2024.

The track appears to be a sample of an actual parody song titled “BBL Drizzy” created by comedian and self-proclaimed AI storyteller, King Willonius who also masterminded the viral Motown recreation of Latto’s “Put It on the Floor.”

According to YouTube, Willonius’ original version of the song was uploaded on April 19, just days after Drake’s “Push Ups” leaked online and Rick Ross followed up with “Champagne Moments” hours later. Ross also infamously coined the term “BBL Drizzy” and hasn’t let go of the moniker since.