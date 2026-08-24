Key Takeaways
- Disney, the NFL, Champion and Fanatics teamed up on apparel pairing all 32 teams with characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.
- Standout matchups include the Raiders with Darth Vader, the Patriots with Captain America and the Giants with Wreck-It Ralph.
- The league-wide collection includes T-shirts, crewnecks and fleece for every AFC and NFC team.
On Monday morning, Disney Consumer Products, the NFL, Champion and Fanatics revealed the all 32 team-character pairings in the Disney x Champion NFL Collection, we have the exclusive first look right here.
Just in time for football season, this collaboration brings together each NFL team with iconic Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars™ characters. And genuinely, they are quite spectacular.
First introduced through the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC, the collection now expands league-wide with t-shirts, crewnecks and fleece for all 32 teams available beginning today at NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com, DisneyStore.com, and select retailers throughout the U.S.
Launching at the perfect moment on the NFL calendar, the collection gives everyone a new way to represent their culture with an added bit of charm and nostalgia.
“Every pairing was inspired by the qualities, traditions and fan culture that define each NFL team, as well, as the shared personalities, traits and stories that connect these teams with beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters,” said Bret Healey, Director of Graphic Design, Disney Consumer
Products.
“The result is a collection that feels authentic to fans while celebrating the passion behind both fandoms.”
Below, you’ll find every pairing, but head to NFL Shop, Fanatics or the Disney Store to purchase the entire collection.
AFC EAST
Buffalo: Disney’s Beast
Miami: Disney’s King Triton
New England: Marvel’s Captain America
New York: Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear
AFC NORTH
Baltimore: Disney’s Diaval and Maleficent
Cincinnati: Disney’s Shere Kahn
Cleveland: Disney’s Pluto
Pittsburgh: Disney’s Pete
AFC SOUTH
Houston: Disney and Pixar’s Jessie
Indianapolis: Disney’s Horace Horse
Jacksonville: Disney and Pixar’s Pepita
Tennessee: Marvel’s Thanos
AFC WEST
Denver: Disney’s Maximus
Kansas City: Disney’s Big Bad Wolf
Las Vegas: Star Wars’ Darth Vader
Los Angeles (C): Disney’s Hercules and Pegasus
NFC EAST
Dallas: Disney and Pixar’s Woody
New York (G): Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph
Philadelphia: Marvel’s Doctor Doom
Washington: Disney and Pixar’s Hamm
NFC NORTH
Chicago: Disney’s Baloo
Detroit: Disney’s Simba
Green Bay: Star Wars’ Chewbacca
Minnesota: Marvel’s Thor
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta: Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon
Carolina: Disney’s Bagheera
New Orleans: Disney’s Louis
Tampa Bay: Disney’s Captain Hook
NFC WEST
Arizona: Disney’s Jafar and Iago
Los Angeles (R): Disney and Pixar’s Sulley
San Francisco: Disney and Pixar’s Stinky Pete the Prospector
Seattle: Disney and Pixar’s “Mine, Mine, Mine” Seagulls
Visit NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com or DisneyStore.com to see the entire line.
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