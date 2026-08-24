On Monday morning, Disney Consumer Products, the NFL, Champion and Fanatics revealed the all 32 team-character pairings in the Disney x Champion NFL Collection, we have the exclusive first look right here.

Just in time for football season, this collaboration brings together each NFL team with iconic Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars™ characters. And genuinely, they are quite spectacular.

First introduced through the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC, the collection now expands league-wide with t-shirts, crewnecks and fleece for all 32 teams available beginning today at NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com, DisneyStore.com, and select retailers throughout the U.S.

Launching at the perfect moment on the NFL calendar, the collection gives everyone a new way to represent their culture with an added bit of charm and nostalgia.

“Every pairing was inspired by the qualities, traditions and fan culture that define each NFL team, as well, as the shared personalities, traits and stories that connect these teams with beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters,” said Bret Healey, Director of Graphic Design, Disney Consumer