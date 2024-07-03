Drake Commemorates PartyNextDoor’s Birthday by Seemingly Teasing New Music: 'Stay Tuned, Real Soon'

Party has been with Drake's OVO imprint since he dropped his first self-titled mixtape in July 2013. He dropped his debut studio album, PartyNextDoor Two, the following year, as well as seven other projects.

Party's last album, PartyNextDoor 4, was released last April. The singer handled the records on his own, with no guest features, and the album debuted at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart, selling 37,000 copies in its first week. It was Party's first album in four years.

Throughout their time under the OVO imprint, Drake and Party have collaborated on several memorable songs such as, "Preach," "With You," "Loyal," "Come and See Me," and more In March, Drake crowned Party "the real G.O.A.T." ahead of the latter's release of the song "Real Woman."

Drake revealed the statement in an Instagram post that praised the Toronto native for all he's done in his career. "The real [G.O.A.T.] is back this Friday @partynextdoor," he wrote in the caption alongside the song's cover art.