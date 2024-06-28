Camila Cabello Enlists Drake, Playboi Carti, and More for New Album 'C,XOXO'

Camila Cabello is no longer the Camila Cabello of Familia, or any of her past projects.
Friday, the latest Complex cover star made this evident with the release of C,XOXO, her fourth album, marking the first in the post-Epic Records chapter of her career.
Written to serve as a prologue to the world crafted for the 32-minute Geffen and Interscope release, the Playboi Carti-assisted "I Luv It" opens the proverbial doors here, followed by the Haruki Murakami and Quentin Tarantino-mentioning "Chanel No. 5."
Lil Nas X, JT and Yung Miami (a.k.a. City Girls), BLP Kosher, and Drake make appearances elsewhere across the new album’s 14 tracks. In fact, the 6 God shows up for not one but two features, fittingly sequenced back to back on the tracklist.
Listen to Camila Cabello's C,XOXO here and/or grab a physical copy.
When speaking with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for Complex about the new album and how it differs from her past work, the 27-year-old Fifth Harmony alum reflected on her back catalog and also highlighted the potential for isolation in the music industry at large. Due in large part to the process behind her latest work, Cabello said she’s forged new relationships that have helped remedy this issue.
"It's been really fulfilling to just get to make new friendships in my industry," she said. "For example, we can go to the Met Gala and see Lil Nas there and be like, oh, I have more friends here. Just from intentionally putting energy into having more friendships. I think it can be a really isolating industry, especially in pop where it can feel so competitive."
Read the full cover story here.