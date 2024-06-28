Camila Cabello Enlists Drake, Playboi Carti, and More for New Album 'C,XOXO'

Listen to Camila Cabello's C,XOXO here and/or grab a physical copy.

When speaking with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for Complex about the new album and how it differs from her past work, the 27-year-old Fifth Harmony alum reflected on her back catalog and also highlighted the potential for isolation in the music industry at large. Due in large part to the process behind her latest work, Cabello said she’s forged new relationships that have helped remedy this issue.

"It's been really fulfilling to just get to make new friendships in my industry," she said. "For example, we can go to the Met Gala and see Lil Nas there and be like, oh, I have more friends here. Just from intentionally putting energy into having more friendships. I think it can be a really isolating industry, especially in pop where it can feel so competitive."

