Featured
Here is a ranking of all of the song of the summer contenders, featuring a range of artists, from veterans like Kendrick Lamar and Tinashe to younger upstarts like J.P. and Cash Cobain.Jordan Rose
Pop Culture
James Corden Pulls Bizarre 'Cinderella' Stunt in L.A. Traffic, and Twitter Users Had a Lot to Say
The comedian was spotted wearing a mouse costume and thrusting his pelvis at L.A. drivers. His 'Cinderella' co-stars also participated in the flash mob.Joshua Espinoza
Music
Camila Cabello Weighs in on Shawn Mendes Engagement Speculation She Incited With Social Media Post
Camila Cabello appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' where the host asked flat-out if she was engaged to boyfriend Shawn Mendes.tara mahadevan
Camila Cabello, queen of the guitar.juliarp