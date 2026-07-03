Camila Cabello

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Left: Camila Cabello singing on stage. Right: Dinah Jane, Normani, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui posing in stylish dresses at an event.
Music

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Surprise Reunion

Fifth Harmony reunited as a quartet as a surprise guest at Sunday's Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas.

Alex Ocho319 days ago
Camila Cabello performs at The 3Arena Dublin on July 09, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.
Pop Culture

Camila Cabello Reacts After Corset Fully Pops Open Onstage

The former Fifth Harmony singer handled the embarassing moment like a champ.

Lucille Barilla324 days ago
Jesus Guerrero with long hair poses confidently in front of a backdrop . He is wearing a gray top and black pants.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34 (UPDATE)

The Houston native, known for working with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to his family.

Alex Ocho509 days ago
Camila Cabello attends NYLON House during Miami Art Week.
Music

Camila Cabello Seen Kissing Billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub

The pop star was seen kissing her rumored boyfriend during a vacation in St. Barts.

Joe Price557 days ago
A grid of eight items: a blue "Shortys" jersey, black candle, clear camera, perfume bottle, leopard print shoe, tote bag, garden-print shorts, and blue sculpture.
Style

12 Last Minute Holiday Gifts for Anyone On Your List, On Any Budget

If you're looking for good gifts for relatives, co-workers, or a random white elephant, look no further than Complex Shop for your last-minute holiday needs.

YJ Lee584 days ago
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Shawn Mendes
Pop Culture

Shawn Mendes Addresses Speculation About His Sexuality: ‘I’m Just Figuring It Out Like Everyone'

Mendes has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hailey Bieber.

tara mahadevan626 days ago
DJ Akademiks gesturing with hands up, wearing a graphic sweatshirt; Drake sitting courtside in double denim attire during a basketball game
Music

DJ Akademiks Admits That Drake's 'Wings Slightly Feel Clipped,' Says His 'Stimulus Package' No Longer Exists

The media personality and faithful Drizzy advocate recently suggested that Drake's power seems to be waning in light of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Alex Ocho741 days ago
Camila Cabello wears a black top and jeans, while Charli XCX performs in a metallic outfit with gloves, holding a microphone
Music

Camila Cabello Says Charli XCX Called Her After TikTok Mix-Up

The singers' fanbases tried to pit them against each other after comparing their songs "I Got It" and "I Luv It."

Jaelani Turner-Williams741 days ago
Camila Cabello shows her blue tongue in a close-up photo
Music

Camila Cabello Enlists Drake, Playboi Carti, and More for New Album 'C,XOXO'

Camila explores new avenues on her fourth studio album, and first since her Epic departure.

Trace William Cowen750 days ago
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Drake performing on stage; Camila Cabello posing in a sparkly, plunging dress
Music

Camila Cabello Recalls Working on Music With Drake in Turks and Caicos, Praises His ‘Generosity’ and ‘Kindness’

The 27-year-old singer is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, 'C,XOXO.'

taramhdvn750 days ago
Camila Cabello holding a card with a microphone interviews Jimmy Butler in a sleeveless jersey and cap. Both hold basketballs while sitting on benches on an outdoor court
Music

Watch Camila Cabello and Jimmy Butler Play a Game of Horse and Talk About His Country Music Ambitions

The Miami Heat star told the "I Luv It" singer he has country music aspirations.

Alex Ocho751 days ago
Camila Cabello photo with blue lollipop on large poster; person in hoodie spray-paints colorful graffiti in an urban setting
Style

CHITO Tags Camila Cabello’s ‘C,XOXO’ Logo in Tokyo, Japan

'C,XOXO' is Cabello's first album to be released through Interscope following her 2022 exit from Epic.

Trace William Cowen780 days ago
Two individuals posing together inside a store, one holding a beverage cup and the other with a microphone
Music

Camila Cabello Calls Playboi Carti 'Pikachu' While Discussing New Single “I Luv It"

The singer told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that the two found common ground while working together in the studio.

Alex Ocho842 days ago
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Music

Camila Cabello Calls Drake a 'Homie' in Response to Romance Rumors Sparked by Vacation Pics: 'I Love That Man'

The two were seen jet skiing together in the Caribbean in December.

Joe Price863 days ago
the 'rob peace' cast at an audible event
Pop Culture

Camila Cabello Takes Next Step in Acting Career in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Sundance Film 'Rob Peace'

The film stars Jay Will as the late Robert Peace, a Yale grad whose dual life of academia and weed sales inspired his roommate to write a book about him.

Trace William Cowen907 days ago

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