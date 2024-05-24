Memorial Day 2024 has its official soundtrack courtesy of Sexyy Red, and In Sexyy We Trust came with a totally unexpected surprise.

On the Drake collab "U My Everything"—the existence of which was only revealed on Thursday evening—the "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborators go in over Metro Boomin's viral "BBL Drizzy" diss beat.

"BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it," the 6 God raps.

"U My Everything" marks Drizzy's first appearance on wax since his world-stopping beef with Kendrick Lamar. Hear a preview below.