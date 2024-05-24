Memorial Day 2024 has its official soundtrack courtesy of Sexyy Red, and In Sexyy We Trust came with a totally unexpected surprise.
On the Drake collab "U My Everything"—the existence of which was only revealed on Thursday evening—the "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborators go in over Metro Boomin's viral "BBL Drizzy" diss beat.
"BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it," the 6 God raps.
"U My Everything" marks Drizzy's first appearance on wax since his world-stopping beef with Kendrick Lamar. Hear a preview below.
Sexyy's aptly named project is the follow-up to her still-in-rotation 2023 release Hood Hottest Princess, which featured the Tay Keith-produced hits "Pound Town 2" and "SkeeYee."
In Sexyy We Trust runs 14 tracks and boasts features from Lil Baby ("Lick Me"), Mike Will Made-It ("Outside"), and VonOff1700 ("Sexyy Love Money"). Tay Keith is credited as executive producer.
Starting at midnight, show your trust in Sexyy by listening on Apple Music, Spotify, and anywhere else you stream music.
The St. Louis-born star is currently fresh off a set at Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was joined on this year’s lineup for the truly unique three-day beach experience by Zach Bryan (with whom she previously shared the stage in her hometown), Megan Moroney, Reneé Rapp, All Time Low, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, and more. Sexyy and Lana, in fact, commanded an entire news cycle together after being filmed merely enjoying each other’s company in the Bama area, thus setting off a marathon of pleas for the two to link up in the studio at some point in the near future.
"Get It Sexyy," also produced by Tay Keith, is currently holding strong at No. 25 on the Hot 100 after nine weeks on the chart. The track, which boasts a cameo-stacked official video (see below), previously peaked at No. 20. Among those assembled for the clip was Drake, who previously brought Sexyy out on the road for a portion of his It's All a Blur tour in addition to their aforementioned For All the Dogs collab, which also featured SZA and went to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.