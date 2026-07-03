Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin is an American record producer, DJ, and songwriter who has played a pivotal role in defining the sound of modern hip-hop and trap since the early 2010s. Based in Atlanta, he is known for producing dark, melodic beats layered with crisp, hard-hitting drums, crafting hits for artists like Future, 21 Savage, and Drake that have shaped contemporary rap’s sonic landscape. His defining feature is a signature use of eerie, atmospheric synths combined with booming 808s, which has become a blueprint for trap production. Fans return because his projects, such as *Not All Heroes Wear Capes* and *Savage Mode II*, showcase a seamless blend of storytelling and mood, often highlighting emerging voices alongside established stars, reinforcing his role as a tastemaker in hip-hop culture.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Tay Keith.
Music

Tay Keith Dead at 29: Artists Pay Tribute to Grammy-Nominated Producer

Following news of the producer's death, artists including BlocBoy JB, Juicy J, and Tyler, the Creator have paid tribute.

Joe Price28 days ago
A red vinyl record next to an album cover with a silhouette of a person against a red background.
Music

Future and Metro Boomin 'We Don't Trust You' Vinyl: How to Buy

The chart-topping collaboration that sparked one of hip-hop's biggest feuds is now available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff116 days ago
Nelly and Metro Boomin
Music

Nelly Says Metro Boomin Will Executive Produce St. Lunatics’ First Album in 25 Years

The only album the St. Lunatics ever released was 2001’s 'Free City.'

tara mahadevan214 days ago
21 Savage and Drake perform on stage; Metro Boomin poses at a "Hurry Up Tomorrow" event.
Music

21 Savage Believes Drake and Metro Boomin Will Work Together Again in the 'Near Future'

"Metro been through a lot," 21 said of his frequent collaborator.

Trace William Cowen217 days ago
Rapper 21 Savage performs on stage with Drake, who is wearing a black outfit. They are surrounded by a crowd and colorful lights.
Music

21 Savage Says He Cautioned Drake Against Kendrick Lamar Feud: 'Even If You Win, You Lose'

“Even if Drake won, he would have been the bad guy for winning,” 21 argues.

Trace William Cowen217 days ago
Advertisement
Left: Man in a beige sweater and cap at an event. Right: Two men, one in a leather jacket and tie, the other in a brown coat and sunglasses.
Music

Erick Sermon Says He Earns $250K Every Three Months From Metro Boomin and The Weeknd Hit

The rapper breaks down how a decades-old EPMD track turned into massive modern royalties.

Mark Elibert220 days ago
Album cover for "Heroes & Villains" by Metro Boomin, featuring two figures shaking hands, one engulfed in flames, with a silver vinyl.
Music

Metro Boomin "Heroes & Villains" Platinum Series Edition Vinyl: How to Buy

The producer's platinum-certified album is now available in an exclusive vinyl edition on Complex.

Complex Staff222 days ago
metro booming
Music

Metro Boomin Talks ‘Trauma’ His Family and He ‘Endured’ After Being Found Not Liable in Rape Case

Metro Boomin called the lawsuit a "shakedown" motivated by the accuser's "greed."

Jade Gomez295 days ago
Metro Boomin wearing a black Yankees cap, glasses, leather jacket, and tie stands in front of a backdrop with text.
Music

Metro Boomin Civil Rape Trial: Verdict Reached

Metro Boomin has been found not liable.

Trace William Cowen295 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Metro Boomin attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Music

Metro Boomin Calls Rape Accusation ‘Insulting' in Testimony, Says Abusers Should Be ‘Tortured’

The producer said he felt "second-in-command" to his mother, who was slain in 2022.

Jaelani Turner-Williams295 days ago
Advertisement
Metro Boomin wearing a New York Yankees cap, sunglasses, and a patterned shirt, standing against a dark backdrop.
Music

Metro Boomin Testifies in His Civil Rape Trial, Says Accuser's Late Baby Was With Lil Wayne

The producer took the stand to testify on the second day of his trial.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Metro Boomin attends the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Music

Metro Boomin’s Civil Rape Trial Begins, Accuser Testifies She Decided to Sue After Using Ayahuasca

Legal representation for the producer argued that the alleged rape victim was a "willing participant" in their 2016 encounter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams296 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Metro Boomin attends the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Music

Metro Boomin’s Civil Rape Lawsuit Is Set to Begin: What to Know

The accuser alleges that Metro sexually assaulted her during a 2016 encounter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams298 days ago
(L-R) Joe Budden and Kratos.
Pop Culture

Joe Budden 'God Of War' Kratos Jokes Take Over Social Media: 'Got Me Crying'

Should Budden be cast as one of gaming's most serious protagonist's ever?

Trey Alston307 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Metro Boomin, Drake and Future.
Music

Metro Boomin Shuts Down Fan Who Blames Him for Ending Drake and Future Teamup

The executive producer of Drizzy and Pluto's 'What a Time to Be Alive' mixtape is not here for the blame game.

Jaelani Turner-Williams307 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App