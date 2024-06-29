Camila Cabello Says It's 'Frustrating' to Watch Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud, Suggests They 'Go to Dinner'

Camila Cabello wants Drake and Kendrick Lamar to make up, maybe over a good meal.

The latest Complex cover star, who released her new album C, XOXO on Friday (June 28), spoke to the Sunday Times about wanting the rappers to repair their relationship, albeit not mentioning them by name.

"It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something,'" Cabello told the publication.

While it's likely too late for Drizzy and K. Dot to patch things up, Cabello had nothing but kind words for the Toronto native, whom she collaborated with on tracks "HOT UPTOWN" and "Uuugly" on her new album.

The window of opportunity for a truce might be closed for good after Lamar performed his latest Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," five times during his Pop Out concert on Juneteenth. During the show, Lamar opened his set with "Euphoria," his first official response to Drizzy after being repeatedly taunted after being featured on "Like That" in April.