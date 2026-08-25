Pop Culture

Tyrese Says "How You Gonna Act Like That" Was Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Alleged Cheating

The R&B singer claims his 2002 hit single was inspired by Kardashian, he says, cheating on her then-husband Damon Thomas.

Split image. Left: Tyrese Gibson in a blue suit. Right: Kim Kardashian in a black lace outfit at an event.
Images via Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Tyrese claims that one of his biggest hits was inspired by Kim Kardashian.

In a recent interview with The Kenny Burns Show, the R&B superstar was asked about his his single “How You Gonna Act Like That,” from his 2002 album I Wanna Go There. Among the co-writers for the track is Damon Thomas, who at the time was married to Kardashian.

“You know, I lived with Damon and Kim when I worked on that album,” Tyrese claimed near the 51-minute mark in the video linked below. “I lived with them for three years when I was working on that album.”

Burns then inquired about what he saw while living at their residence.

“Uh, I'll leave it at this: When everything happened with Ray J, I was there. All of it. I seen all of it,” Tyrese answered.

“You have to be more specific, because the things you say sometimes,” Burns said with a chuckle. “You were there, what? While they were filming?”

Tyrese clarified, “No, no, no. Meaning like, I was there whenever that sex tape happened and I was there for all of it. Damon was my brother. I was literally at the crib. And everything happened in real time and I was there, and it was crazy.”

Burns then pointed out that “How You Gonna Act Like That” was included in Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest R&B Songs of the 21st Century list.

“I never knew that,” Tyrese said of the song’s inclusion (at number 51). “And it was inspired by wondering, how did she act like that while she was with Damon?”

Kardashian and Thomas filed for divorce in 2003. Conflicting reports from People and US Weekly suggest that Kardashian first met Ray J either in 2002 or 2003 while she was working as a stylist for Brandy.

The aforementioned sex tape was reportedly filmed in 2003. It was released in 2007 by Vivid Entertainment under the title Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

Thomas previously told In Touch Weekly in a 2010 interview that Kardashian cheated on him with “multiple guys.” The magazine also said at the time that Kardashian denied the claim.

In a 2022 interview with DJ Vlad, Thomas said that Tyrese and Tank moved into his home while he was going through the divorce.

Shop for the best R&B CDs, vinyl, and more at Complex.

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