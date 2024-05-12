Drake Says ‘Summer Vibes’ Are on the Way

Drake might be feeling the winds of change as we approach the summer season.
With his feud against Kendrick Lamar, 36, and other players in hip-hop possibly in the rearview mirror, the 37-year-old rapper hinted at what’s on the horizon with a brief message on his Instagram.
“Good times. Summer vibes up next,” Drizzy wrote on his IG Story along with an illustration of a knight with a spear standing before an army.
It’s not clear what exactly these “summer vibes” entail for him, but it’s worth mentioning that Drake’s last album For All the Dogs was released on Oct. 6 with the Scary Hours edition dropping the following month.
Barring any of his recent diss tracks, such as “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle” or “Family Matters,” it’s been a while since he’s released new solo music.
Drake might not be the only person ready to move on from the rap war. TDE founder, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, tweeted out on Friday his feelings about the battle.
“This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation.”
In the meantime, Drake might have bigger issues to address lately. Security guards at his Toronto mansion stopped another trespasser from entering the home on Saturday, marking the third person that week from entering that week alone.