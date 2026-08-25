Music

North West Thinking About Working at Starbucks Next Year: 'I Want To Have a Regular Job'

The 13-year-old explains why she thinks she can land the gig, even as she builds out a music career.

North West with vibrant blue hair in pigtails, wearing a black shirt with white spikes and distinctive makeup, in a crowded setting.
Image via Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

North West apparently wants to don that famous green apron.

In a new interview with Dazed Digital for the magazine's autumn 2026 issue, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was asked by journalist Marios Mystidis what she would do if she weren't an artist, and if being a basketball player is “still on the cards.”

"No, it's not. What would I be? I still wanna work. I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year. I think I can next year 'cause I'm gonna be 14, so… I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess," she said.

North released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, in May when she was 12. Despite her coffee shop ambitions, music is clearly not something she plans to trade in anytime soon.

In the same interview, North described her ideal day: "I don't like to rest a lot. I like to get stuff done. So maybe just going to rehearsal, and then going to the studio; that's a perfect day."

Elsewhere in the interview, she recalled the “worst” piece of advice she received.

“To start my career later,” she said. “It's like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life."

North was originally set to co-headline the Kimokawaii Tour alongside Molly Santana earlier this month. However, the 14-city tour was cancelled for unspecified reasons in late July.

“I was really excited to go on tour w molly santana[.] sadly it isn’t happening anymore but i have something special for u guys. see ya soon,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

Shop for North West music and merch at Complex.

Related Stories

Split image of two young women with long blue hair. Left: North West covers her mouth, wears a Balenciaga top, and has nail art. Right: Molly Santana has pink tips and a nose ring.
Music

Is Molly Santana and North West's Kimokawaii Tour Canceled? (UPDATE)

All 14 dates of the co-headlining run appear to have been cancelled.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
(L-R) Skepta and North West.
Music

Skepta Goes Off on Grown Men Hounding North West at Paris Fashion Week: 'Protect Your Kids!'

The UK rapper thinks people should be taught about body language in school.

Trey Alston58 days ago
(L-R) North West and Lil Novi.
Music

Lil Novi and North West Drop Joint Single "Mula the Root of All Evil"

The children of Lil Wayne and Kanye West have linked up for a new track — bringing together two legendary legacies.

Trey Alston80 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
MusicBeyoncé and Eminem Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Posts
3
BetsIs Puka Nacua Suspended For NFL Week 1?
4
StyleTate McRae Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 'Feel the Fit' Denim Campaign
5
BetsSports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
6
SneakersSupreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, Awake NY x Air Jordan 6, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App