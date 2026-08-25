North West Thinking About Working at Starbucks Next Year: 'I Want To Have a Regular Job'

"No, it's not. What would I be? I still wanna work. I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year. I think I can next year 'cause I'm gonna be 14, so… I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess," she said.

In a new interview with Dazed Digital for the magazine's autumn 2026 issue, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was asked by journalist Marios Mystidis what she would do if she weren't an artist, and if being a basketball player is “still on the cards.”

North released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, in May when she was 12. Despite her coffee shop ambitions, music is clearly not something she plans to trade in anytime soon.

In the same interview, North described her ideal day: "I don't like to rest a lot. I like to get stuff done. So maybe just going to rehearsal, and then going to the studio; that's a perfect day."

Elsewhere in the interview, she recalled the “worst” piece of advice she received.

“To start my career later,” she said. “It's like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life."

North was originally set to co-headline the Kimokawaii Tour alongside Molly Santana earlier this month. However, the 14-city tour was cancelled for unspecified reasons in late July.

“I was really excited to go on tour w molly santana[.] sadly it isn’t happening anymore but i have something special for u guys. see ya soon,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.