Post Malone

Post Malone is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer whose genre-blending sound has made him one of the defining artists of his generation. Rising to fame with his 2015 breakout hit "White Iverson," he has gone on to release chart-topping albums and record-breaking singles that fuse hip-hop, pop, rock, and country influences. A multi-diamond-certified artist and Grammy nominee, Post Malone is known for hits like "Rockstar," "Circles," "Sunflower," and "I Had Some Help," as well as his wide-ranging musical collaborations and crossover appeal.

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Latest Stories

Post Malone at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Music

Post Malone Seemingly Teases Return to Rap After Lengthy Country Run

A snippet of a song shared by Post has people wondering if he's returning to his old form on the upcoming album 'The Eternal Buzz.'

Jose Martinez11 days ago
The FIFAe World Cup Rocket League trophy is displayed during FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League: Day 2 on December 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Pop Culture

Prime Video's 'Level Up' Season 2 Takes Fans Inside the Esports World Cup Ahead of Paris 2026

Behind every trophy, celebrity cameo and multimillion-dollar payday is a seven-week grind that 'Level Up' captures from the inside.

Maggie Ekberg32 days ago
(L-R) Post Malone and Jelly Roll.
Music

Post Malone Postpones 'Big Ass Stadium Tour 2' With Jelly Roll, Plans Double LP

Posty has shared that he's pushing his tour back three weeks to complete his upcoming album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Vinyl records of Post Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" with barbed wire design on covers.
Music

Post Malone 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Vinyl and CD: How to Buy

Post Malone's landmark 2018 sophomore album is available to own on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff91 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen95 days ago
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TMZ/Twitch
Music

Watch Post Malone Fall While Attempting Backflip

The 'F-1 Trillion' artist took a tumble while attempting a backflip on Twitch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams209 days ago
Fall Out Boy, T-Pain, and Post Malone All Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts
Music

Fall Out Boy, T-Pain, and Post Malone Announce Super Bowl Weekend Shows

All of the performances will lead up to Bad Bunny's grand finale at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
Post Malone
Music

Post Malone and His Ex-Fiancée Resolve Months-Long Custody Battle Over Daughter

Malone and ex-fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park have finalized a private agreement over custody, visitation, and support for their 3-year-old daughter.

Andrew W250 days ago
Three men are pictured: one with a beard and cap, one in a red suit with a tie, and one wearing a red sports jersey and sunglasses.
Sports

Post Malone and Lil Jon Are Headlining This Year’s NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Shows

Jack White will also perform at one of the three games.

Mark Elibert253 days ago
A blue football jersey with "Simpson" and number 32, signed by O.J. Simpson with "H.o.F 85" inscribed.
Music

Mach-Hommy Personal Collection Items at Auction: Signed O.J. Jersey, Maison Margiela Reeboks, More

Also featured in the auction are pieces associated with the late Ozzy Osbourne, 2Pac, and more.

Trace William Cowen278 days ago
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Post Malone at the 57th CMA Awards, wearing a cowboy hat and bolo tie, flashing a peace sign.
Music

Post Malone Sued by Limo Driver Who Claims He Was Never Paid for Music Video Appearance

Deuel says he was promised he’d be “taken care of.”

Mark Elibert282 days ago
A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen323 days ago
Post Malone
Pop Culture

Post Malone Compares SKIMS Modeling Gig to a 'Sasquatch Sighting'

'Everyone's gojng to call it into the cops!'

Lucille Barilla341 days ago
Post Malone attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Pop Culture

Post Malone Goes Sleek in Camoflauge for Kim Kardashian's Skims for Men Campaign

The pop and country hitmaker is leaving little to the imagination in his latest fashion spot.

Alex Gonzalez342 days ago
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Post Malone performs during his "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour" at Citi Field on June 04, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Post Malone Gets Win in Child Custody Case in California

Post Malone’s ex and baby mama dismissed her child custody charges against him in the state of California.

Sarah Vincent369 days ago
Drake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran
Music

Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Weeknd Top Apple Music’s Top 500 Streamed Songs of the Decade

Apple Music celebrated its 10th anniversary with the list.

tara mahadevan386 days ago
Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6th, 2018 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Post Malone’s Arizona Fan Toast Goes Sideways

One second he’s toasting, the next he’s on the floor.

Maggie Ekberg391 days ago

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