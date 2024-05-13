Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.
Billboard reports that Dot’s diss track, aimed at Drake, has debuted at No. 1 despite it being released after May 3, which marked the beginning of the newest charts’ tracking week. Since May 5, “Not Like Us” has garnered 70.9 million streams and five million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 15,000 units.
This week, Lamar has three songs in the chart’s top 10, with “Euphoria” coming in at No. 3 and “Like That” at No. 6. Kenny has now had four No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, boosting his count to 15 top 10 hits. With the debut of Drizzy’s “Family Matters” at No. 7, the OVO head has 78 Hot 100 top 10 tracks.
In addition to “Not Like Us” and “Like That,” Lamar’s song “Humble.” hit No. 1 in 2017 and his Taylor Swift collab “Bad Blood” sat atop the chart in 2015.
With “Not Like Us,” Lamar also broke one of Drake’s streaming records. According to ChartData, the song holds the “all-time record for biggest single day streams for a solo hip-hop song in global Spotify history” with 11.85 million streams. The 6 God previously held that achievement with his song “Champagne Poetry.”
“Not Like Us” saw the second largest US unit sales week for any song in 2024 thus far, only surpassed by Swift and Post Malone’s song “Fortnight.”