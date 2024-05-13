Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

This week, Lamar has three songs in the chart’s top 10, with “Euphoria” coming in at No. 3 and “Like That” at No. 6. Kenny has now had four No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, boosting his count to 15 top 10 hits. With the debut of Drizzy’s “Family Matters” at No. 7, the OVO head has 78 Hot 100 top 10 tracks.

In addition to “Not Like Us” and “Like That,” Lamar’s song “Humble.” hit No. 1 in 2017 and his Taylor Swift collab “Bad Blood” sat atop the chart in 2015.

With “Not Like Us,” Lamar also broke one of Drake’s streaming records. According to ChartData, the song holds the “all-time record for biggest single day streams for a solo hip-hop song in global Spotify history” with 11.85 million streams. The 6 God previously held that achievement with his song “Champagne Poetry.”