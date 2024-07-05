Every Reference in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video

Kendrick Lamar's long-awaited video for "Not Like Us" features multiple references to some of the smaller moments from his beef with Drake, which makes for an especially rewarding watch for anyone who followed every step of the saga.

The "Not Like Us" video, directed by Kendrick and his frequent collaborator Dave Free, opens with a shot of the Los Angeles County Superior Court in the rapper's hometown, Compton. Considering the allegations that Kendrick throws at Drizzy's way in "Not Like Us," it's an appropriate way to kick off the celebratory music video.

But one of the first major direct references to the beef appears to be a callback to Drake's music video for his K Dot diss, "Family Matters." Featuring a similarly stark, black-and-white aesthetic, the shot at the 1:08 point of the video shows a man resembling Drake's look from the cover of Dark Lane Demo Tapes approaching the rapper from behind. As soon as he gets close to Kendrick, who is standing perfectly still next to a man dancing in a hat that proudly reads "Compton," he's pulled away.

Basically, Kendrick thinks he's untouchable, at least when it comes to Drake's attempts to diss him.