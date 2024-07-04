Kendrick Lamar Rolls Out Celebratory "Not Like Us" Video

"Not Like Us," which hasn’t left the top 10 of the Hot 100 since its release in May, now has a video.
Today, Kendrick Lamar shared the official video for his truly explosive, headlines-dominating Drake diss. The video shoot itself, as previously reported, proved to be a widely covered event in its own right, with many music aficionados remarking that the moment was on par with the type of coverage hotly anticipated video productions received during the bygone MTV News heyday.
In fact, Complex was on the ground for the joyful Compton shoot, which featured no shortage of familiar faces. Get a closer look below.
Boasting production from Mustard, "Not Like Us" was first released on May 4, notably less than 24 hours after another Drake diss, "Meet the Grahams." Even without a full week of availability to its name, the universally acclaimed track debuted in the top spot of the Hot 100.
Naturally, Kendrick opted to perform "Not Like Us" not once but six times at his recent Kia Forum event, dubbed The Pop Out. Complex was on hand for that much-discussed moment as well, resulting in this behind-the-scenes look at the record-setting show.
Meanwhile, speculation is high that Kendrick could be prepping a new full-length for release at some point this year.
This story is being updated.