Kendrick Lamar Rolls Out Celebratory "Not Like Us" Video

No doubt one of the biggest songs of the year, not to mention arguably the song of the summer, the reign of "Not Like Us" is likely to continue with the release of its official video.

Jul 04, 2024
A performer on stage wearing a hoodie walks amid columns of fire during a live music concert, with a microphone in hand
Image via Getty/Timothy Norris/pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch
A performer on stage wearing a hoodie walks amid columns of fire during a live music concert, with a microphone in hand
Image via Getty/Timothy Norris/pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch

"Not Like Us," which hasn’t left the top 10 of the Hot 100 since its release in May, now has a video.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Today, Kendrick Lamar shared the official video for his truly explosive, headlines-dominating Drake diss. The video shoot itself, as previously reported, proved to be a widely covered event in its own right, with many music aficionados remarking that the moment was on par with the type of coverage hotly anticipated video productions received during the bygone MTV News heyday.

In fact, Complex was on the ground for the joyful Compton shoot, which featured no shortage of familiar faces. Get a closer look below.

Boasting production from Mustard, "Not Like Us" was first released on May 4, notably less than 24 hours after another Drake diss, "Meet the Grahams." Even without a full week of availability to its name, the universally acclaimed track debuted in the top spot of the Hot 100.

Naturally, Kendrick opted to perform "Not Like Us" not once but six times at his recent Kia Forum event, dubbed The Pop Out. Complex was on hand for that much-discussed moment as well, resulting in this behind-the-scenes look at the record-setting show.

Meanwhile, speculation is high that Kendrick could be prepping a new full-length for release at some point this year.

This story is being updated.

CaliforniaKendrick LamarSongsMusic VideosComptonDrakeMustard

Latest in Music