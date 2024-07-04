Kendrick Lamar Rolls Out Celebratory "Not Like Us" Video

Boasting production from Mustard, "Not Like Us" was first released on May 4, notably less than 24 hours after another Drake diss, "Meet the Grahams." Even without a full week of availability to its name, the universally acclaimed track debuted in the top spot of the Hot 100.

Naturally, Kendrick opted to perform "Not Like Us" not once but six times at his recent Kia Forum event, dubbed The Pop Out. Complex was on hand for that much-discussed moment as well, resulting in this behind-the-scenes look at the record-setting show.

Meanwhile, speculation is high that Kendrick could be prepping a new full-length for release at some point this year.

This story is being updated.