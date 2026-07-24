Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce redefined the tight end position with his explosive playmaking during the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant runs in the late 2010s and early 2020s. He was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio. His ability to consistently outmaneuver defenders and rack up yards after catch made him a key weapon in the Chiefs’ offense, contributing to multiple Super Bowl titles and Pro Bowl nods. Beyond the gridiron, Kelce expanded his influence by hosting *New Heights*, a podcast that blends candid sports analysis with celebrity interviews. Kelce connects with fans not just through football but by bridging the gap between sports and pop culture. His podcast offers a space where listeners can explore his off-field interests and hear stories that go beyond touchdowns, making him a multifaceted figure who resonates across diverse audiences.

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NFL Star Says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Pairing 'Makes So Much Sense'
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Meant to Be,’ According to NFL Star’s Wife

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk share why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s chemistry felt ‘meant to be’ and what made their MSG wedding ‘epic.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal in a black polo shirt, Travis Kelce in a floral shirt and red cap, and Taylor Swift in a black outfit with a silver backdrop.
Pop Culture

Shaq Says He Didn't Get an Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

The NBA legend playfully called out the couple for leaving him off the guest list before offering the newlyweds his heartfelt congratulations.

Mark Elibert6 days ago
Kayla Nicole Hints She's Moved on From Travis Kelce: 'I'm Grown Now'
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Shares 'Grown' Thoughts on Love After Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift Wedding

Weeks after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s MSG wedding, Kayla Nicole breaks her silence with a raw take on love, growth, and choosing yourself first.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (R) Gabbriette Bechtel attends the gala dinner celebrating new exhibition 'Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art' at V&A South Kensington on March 24, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Matty Healy Marries Gabbriette Bechtel at Madonna's Former Mansion

They tied the knot in a star-studded private ceremony at Castillo del Lago, overlooking Los Angeles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
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Pop Culture

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Recalls Adam Sandler's 'Funny' and 'Sincere' Officiation

A wedding guest who attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce thought Sandler officiating was initially a "joke."

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
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Kayla Nicole Spotted for the First Time Since Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Appears Unbothered After Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

The sports broadcaster steps out in L.A. after the Swift-Kelce MSG wedding spectacle, looking relaxed days after her ex's viral nuptials.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Simone Biles is Not Here For Your Questions About Why She Went to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Sports

Simone Biles Claps Back After Fan Questions Her Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Invite

Inside Simone Biles' low-key bond with Taylor Swift—and the sharp comment she dropped after a fan questioned her invite to the MSG wedding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Charles Barkley, wearing a gray suit, holds a microphone during a broadcast.
Sports

Charles Barkley Says He Turned Down Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Invite

Barkley said he politely declined an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding because he'd rather play golf than attend what he expected to be a media frenzy.

Mark Elibert17 days ago
Travis Kelce Reveals the 'Epic' Proposal He Gave Taylor Swift on the Season Finale of 'New Heights' Podcast
Pop Culture

Travis Kelce Finally Reveals His Secret Taylor Swift Proposal Plan

Kelce finally walks Swifties through the secret proposal he plotted on air, and how it set the stage for their star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Taylor Swift at the Songwriters Hall of Fame event, wearing a black strapless dress and gold earrings, with her hair styled in an updo.
Pop Culture

Why None of Taylor Swift’s Godchildren Were in Her Wedding Party

Taylor Swift reportedly has five godchildren, but sources say none had a role in her wedding to Travis Kelce.

Helen Storms17 days ago
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A woman in a red jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, stands in a stadium.
Life

Chiefs Owner’s Wife Sets Record Straight on Swift-Kelce Wedding Rumors

The Chiefs owner’s wife called the viral claims a ‘false narrative’ after reports claimed the star-studded wedding had champagne shortages, long lines and seating issues.

Helen Storms17 days ago
Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Responds to 'White Dress' Backlash at Travis Kelce Wedding
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Dancer Sparks ‘White’ Wedding Dress Backlash as Husband Fires Back

After fans called out Tori Evans’ pale gown, her husband jumped in to explain the color, the lighting and why it only looked white on camera.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
A football player in a black uniform with eye black, looking serious during a game.
Sports

Ex-NFL Star Will Compton Won't Let Travis Kelce Wedding Snub Slide

After seeing Dean Blandino and other familiar faces at the star-studded ceremony, the former NFL linebacker had questions.

Helen Storms18 days ago
2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Pop Culture

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Massive MSG Wedding Sparked 'Tacky' Accusations

Critics say the MSG 'American royal wedding' clogged Midtown, strained police resources and proved how out of touch celebrity excess can look.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Taylor Swift in a gold dress with Travis Kelce in a black suit; siblings Ashley and Trey Smith in formal attire at a festive event.
Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: Trey Smith's Sister Catches Bouquet

In a post shared on Instagram, Ashley Smith revealed she caught Taylor's bouquet at their MSG wedding.

Joe Price20 days ago
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(L-R) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Music

Taylor Swift's Aunt Reveals New Details About Lavish MSG Wedding

The singer married NFL star Travis Kelce on Friday in a star-studded affair, officiated by Adam Sandler.

Trey Alston21 days ago
(L-R) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Staff Reportedly Fired for NDA Violations

Guests were requested to adhere to the wedding's no-phones rule at Madison Square Garden.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago

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